Column: We all must watch impeachment trial

"Do not be numb to this, we are seeing history unfold," John Berman, co-anchor of CNN’s "New Day," told viewers Monday in follow-up to a report on the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump this week.

Berman is right, and "numb" is the proper word. In the last four years, many Americans have become numb to the evil and once unimaginable damage this man has done to our democracy and to families who have lost children at the southern border through his policies or loved ones to COVID-19 through his inaction and indifference.

The Republican politicians who shamelessly promulgated his lies, racism, misogyny, greed and hate now urge us to "turn the page" and focus on "healing the nation." Judging from my mail, many of his followers who wrote letters to newspapers praising him and denouncing any criticism are suddenly silent. They don’t want to talk about their fearless leader any more, and it is a fair guess they surely don’t want to revisit the mob violence at the U.S. Capitol he instigated on Jan. 6 that will be on full display at the trial this week.

Even friends and colleagues who have long been disgusted by Trump tell me they don’t want to watch. They say they have had more than enough of the Trump nightmare and thank goodness he is now in Mar-a-Lago instead of the White House.