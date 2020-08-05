Column: We are adrift and unmasked

Everyone should just wear a damn mask!
This quote is from a notorious left-wing anarchist, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida. When COVID-19 started during the winter, we used our experience with SARS and MERS (the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome) coronaviruses as precedents for the epidemiology and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections. We were wrong.
The "old" viruses transmitted only from very sick patients. Now we know COVID can be transmitted from patients with no symptoms — so it cannot be controlled "just" by asking sick folks to stay home. Worse, children, adolescents and young adults have less illness that would trigger self-isolation and are less likely to avoid public spaces where they transmit the virus. They have driven our local July surge, and their infections are now spilling into older adults.
Premature state reopenings demanded by the administration and its enablers ignore global experience. Early on, China, the European Union and others showed us the route to success while waiting for vaccines, combined enforced social distancing and masking that bought time to expand test and tracing capacity, permitted staged reopening, including schools, with maintenance of acceptable case rates, health system capacity and mortality. The U.S. and Iowa disregarded their experience.
Don’t think the global model is important? Read a short report in the CDC’s weekly journal, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, from July. Two hairstylists in Springfield, Missouri, continued to work while symptomatic with COVID-19. They had 139 customer contacts of 15 minutes each. The stylists and every client masked for every contact and there was no transmission.
American COVID deaths are already three-fold higher than all the U.S. battlefield deaths during the Vietnam War. U.S. case counts are far worse than in New York in March and April. Surge areas in the South are running out of ICU beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment. Labs are short of reagents for testing and turnaround times reach toward a week at some national laboratories making contact tracing a futile exercise.
Iowa is a red zone per the White House coronavirus task force. From four cases per day in Scott County during early June, we have surged as high as 76 in mid-July and average 20-30 daily now — including nursing homes and congregate settings. Each reported case represents 5-10 uncounted infections. Look at the bright side — you can go to a bar, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with your pals and be stupid.
Can we turn it around? My preferences: Reset closures of high-risk indoor settings, such as bars, restaurants, entertainment venues, gyms, indoor religious spaces and the like. Mandate masks in all public and private spaces where there is any community transmission. Be very cautious about restarting face-to-face school with the community transmission at the levels we see in the metro area. Use the four weeks those measures take to work to build testing and tracing capacity to sustain low level transmission waiting for vaccines. The longer we wait, the worse the human and economic tolls will be.
It’s heartening to see more people voluntarily masking. Perhaps the medical and moral bankruptcy of the administration’s public posture is finally sinking in. But from Des Moines we get the prohibition of county mask mandates, and the criteria for triggering school interventions using test positive rates seem chosen to be sure they are never met, probably three- to four-fold higher than those I would have used. How this comports with the historically conservative concept of local control I won’t bother to ask. In the absence of any unified federal response, informed by evidence, we are adrift in a politicized and ineffective "response."
To those of you who shout that effective measures used all over the rest of the world infringe on your constitutional rights, I can only recommend you read the Constitution (note I did not say "reread"). You have no right to endanger others — period. You do not know if you are infected or who you are going to infect and possibly kill. If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t, but stay away from the rest of us. My old man Izzy was right when responding to whatever was my most recent outrage in the 1960s — "there ain’t no cure for stupid, Louie".
Just wear the damn mask.
Dr. Louis Katz is the medical director at the Scott County Health Department and an infectious diseases specialist. His views are his and do not necessarily reflect the positions of the Scott County Health Department.
In the absence of any unified federal response, informed by evidence, we are adrift in a politicized and ineffective "response."
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!