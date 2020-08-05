Column: We are adrift and unmasked

It’s heartening to see more people voluntarily masking. Perhaps the medical and moral bankruptcy of the administration’s public posture is finally sinking in. But from Des Moines we get the prohibition of county mask mandates, and the criteria for triggering school interventions using test positive rates seem chosen to be sure they are never met, probably three- to four-fold higher than those I would have used. How this comports with the historically conservative concept of local control I won’t bother to ask. In the absence of any unified federal response, informed by evidence, we are adrift in a politicized and ineffective "response."

To those of you who shout that effective measures used all over the rest of the world infringe on your constitutional rights, I can only recommend you read the Constitution (note I did not say "reread"). You have no right to endanger others — period. You do not know if you are infected or who you are going to infect and possibly kill. If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t, but stay away from the rest of us. My old man Izzy was right when responding to whatever was my most recent outrage in the 1960s — "there ain’t no cure for stupid, Louie".

Just wear the damn mask.

Dr. Louis Katz is the medical director at the Scott County Health Department and an infectious diseases specialist. His views are his and do not necessarily reflect the positions of the Scott County Health Department.

