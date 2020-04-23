Column: We are committed to worker safety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We have always said to our Tyson Foods team that we are family and we will stand and support one another, especially during times of uncertainty.

As plant managers at the Joslin, Illinois, and Columbus Junction, Iowa, facilities, we are responsible for more than 4,100 members of our Tyson Foods family. COVID-19 has disrupted our communities and forced changes on all of us — important changes designed to help keep us safe. We ask ourselves every day: how do we help keep our Tyson team safe? How do we — a major employer and an essential business — operate in the best interest of our workers and consumers?

We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country and keeping thousands employed. We check worker temperatures and require they wear protective face coverings. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and barriers in our breakrooms, we sanitize our facilities daily, and have increased sanitizing for frequently touched surfaces such as doors and tables and encourage frequent and increased hand washing. In March, we relaxed our attendance policy to encourage people to stay home when they’re sick and we continue to remind them to follow CDC guidelines at home as well as at work.