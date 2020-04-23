Column: We are committed to worker safety

We have always said to our Tyson Foods team that we are family and we will stand and support one another, especially during times of uncertainty.
As plant managers at the Joslin, Illinois, and Columbus Junction, Iowa, facilities, we are responsible for more than 4,100 members of our Tyson Foods family. COVID-19 has disrupted our communities and forced changes on all of us — important changes designed to help keep us safe. We ask ourselves every day: how do we help keep our Tyson team safe? How do we — a major employer and an essential business — operate in the best interest of our workers and consumers?
We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country and keeping thousands employed. We check worker temperatures and require they wear protective face coverings. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and barriers in our breakrooms, we sanitize our facilities daily, and have increased sanitizing for frequently touched surfaces such as doors and tables and encourage frequent and increased hand washing. In March, we relaxed our attendance policy to encourage people to stay home when they’re sick and we continue to remind them to follow CDC guidelines at home as well as at work.
Our team members have mandatory health care coverage and we’ve made changes by waiving a five consecutive day waiting period for Short Term Disability benefits so employees can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19. In addition, we’re waiving the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps. We’ve waived co-pays for the use of telemedicine and are relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.
No one should be fearful to go to work. Because our plants are already focused on the importance of food safety, we have always kept the environments within them clean through strict sanitary processes. During this time, we are increasing the frequency of and enhancing those processes even more. When coupled with all the other things we are doing in our plants, we truly believe they’re one of the safest places for a person to be. We want everyone in this community to know we are committed to maintaining a safe working environment at Joslin and Columbus Junction.
As we’ve said, we are committed to protecting and keeping our Tyson Foods family safe and are so proud to work beside this team. These people are the heroes that continue to feed America and our own families.
Barbara Salter is the Tyson Foods Complex Manager in Joslin, Ill., and Brent McElroy is Tyson Foods Complex Manager in Columbus Junction, Iowa.
