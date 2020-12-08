Column: We are failing our children

There are many critical things being counted this year. Mail-in ballots and more than a quarter of a million COVID-19 deaths come to mind immediately. Yet the true toll of this year on America’s children, while not easily quantifiable, is far greater than any number anyone is tracking.

As cases once again have begun to soar, it’s clear that we’ve failed our children. COVID-19 has disrupted lives and caused greater loneliness, depression, anxiety and stress to school-age children. The proportion of hospitalizations due to mental health crises among American school-age children has risen sharply during this pandemic. This is on top of the staggering learning loss millions of children experienced this spring when schools abruptly went remote.

Researchers across the country are trying to project the long-term learning loss impacts of extended shutdowns related to COVID-19. The predictions are grim. We have simply asked children to shoulder too much of the burden of this catastrophic year.

We need to find our humanity. We must prioritize our children’s health and learning — kids need to be in school.