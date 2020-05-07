Column: "We are not there yet"

2. We need to assure that our hospitals are not stressed for beds, critical care resources, or personal protective equipment, or using exhausted personnel when a resurgence follows the roll back of restrictions and when the virus is reintroduced from elsewhere. Both have been seen in flu pandemics and with COVID-19 in Asia.

3. We need enough molecular testing, minimally, for everyone with symptoms and their contacts, some of whom may be needed to be tested more than once after an exposure. An important metric for adequate testing is the percent of tests ordered that are positive. We are running 10-15% in Iowa and Illinois, too high perhaps by as much as 2-3-fold. Given emerging evidence of the role of presymptomatic and asymptomatic transmissions, we will lack the capability to drive and hold transmission down until we can test many more folks who have a lower probability of infection.