Column: "We are not there yet"

With inadequate resources, how do we "reopen"? My answer: very slowly.
Relaxing the social distancing guidelines under which we labor is the most frequent inquiry to which I am responding these days. The need to balance control of sustained community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 against non-medical impacts on life does not escape me. That said, the evidence from China points clearly to the contributions of rapid case detection and isolation, school closures, restricted travel and social interactions in stopping an exponential epidemic without effective medical interventions.
How do I think about this? I start by clearly stating our public health goals:
• To prevent illness and deaths from COVID-19;
• To maintain local epidemic activity below that which exceeds the health care system’s capacity to respond during what is likely many more months of COVID-19 activity.
What are appropriate criteria to start easing current measures? These four principles approach consensus among infectious diseases and epidemiology experts.
1. We need confidence that there is a decline in clinical illness, new infections, hospital admissions and deaths for more than two weeks. If that sounds a bit arbitrary, it allows time to trust that a downward trend is both real and sustained. It assures us that the delays in testing and reporting do not give the illusion of improvement. Right now, I am hopeful we are within 7-10 days of this.
2. We need to assure that our hospitals are not stressed for beds, critical care resources, or personal protective equipment, or using exhausted personnel when a resurgence follows the roll back of restrictions and when the virus is reintroduced from elsewhere. Both have been seen in flu pandemics and with COVID-19 in Asia.
3. We need enough molecular testing, minimally, for everyone with symptoms and their contacts, some of whom may be needed to be tested more than once after an exposure. An important metric for adequate testing is the percent of tests ordered that are positive. We are running 10-15% in Iowa and Illinois, too high perhaps by as much as 2-3-fold. Given emerging evidence of the role of presymptomatic and asymptomatic transmissions, we will lack the capability to drive and hold transmission down until we can test many more folks who have a lower probability of infection.
4. We need the public health capacity to respond effectively to test results, i.e., contact tracing for isolation of cases and their contacts. This is shoe leather epidemiology. Mandates that we do tracing do not magically create the person-power needed to do it effectively. One credible estimate is that we need an additional 180,000 trained personnel nationally. Local capacity depends on case counts that will rise considerably with large scale testing, but is limited. Can we do it digitally as was done in Asia? What proportion of society is ready to surrender enough privacy to make that approach work?
We are not there yet.
Planning reopening around these criteria is critical, but planning is not implementation. We have met none of these criteria yet (although some colleagues in local health systems think we are close for number 2).
This pandemic is not a monolithic phenomenon. It will consist of individual microepidemics in different locations until we approach herd immunity. The latter will require that something like two-thirds of the population to have been infected or immunized effectively. Seattle or New York City may seem to be on the mend, while upstate New York and Eastern Iowa may not be near or past peak activity of the first wave.
The timing and pace of reopening must be different in different communities as it will be different for members of high-risk groups.
As the criteria are met, we need to prioritize which restrictions to relax first and which to put on a wish list driven by our public health goals. Making needed, non-emergent, medical care available may be first. This means facilitating access to care that has been delayed for patients with chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease and cancer. It means certainty that pediatricians can keep childhood immunizations on schedule. It does not mean letting people line up for annual physicals of doubtful utility or the wholesale restarting of other elective services.
What is the cost to reopen our schools, houses of worship, cinemas, bars, and restaurants, etc., where social distancing is a challenge?
One might imagine their reopening if there were strict, enforceable requirements limiting capacity to levels consistent with safe physical separation. I hate that I cannot go to Busch Stadium to watch the Cardinals embarrass the Cubs. But take a deep breath — I believe we remain weeks or months and maybe a vaccine away from safely crowding 10 or 10,000 people together.
The charge for doing so prematurely will be paid in lives.
Dr. Louis Katz is medical director of the Scott County Health Department.
