Column: We can heal our divisions

Forty-six years ago this month, I swore an oath to the Constitution as a newly elected representative of Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. Those were tumultuous times in our nation’s political history. President Richard M. Nixon resigned three months before the midterm elections that would determine representation in the 94th Congress. I was one of the few Republicans newly elected among the "Watergate babies." Today, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont and I are the only lawmakers from the class of 1974 still serving.

On Jan. 6, 2021, our nation’s most sacred civic space came under siege, overtaken by a security breach at the U.S. Capitol. When a violent mob broke into the building, I was presiding in the Senate chamber, located on the north side of the Capitol. Less than 15 seconds after taking the chair vacated by the vice president, I was told there was a security concern and I struck the gavel to pause our proceedings. Before I knew what was happening, Capitol Police agents ushered me through back hallways and underground tunnels to get to a secure location. The urgency to whisk me out of harm’s way was because I’m in the presidential line of succession as president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate. For the next few hours, I watched in disbelief as images of a disgraceful, violent insurrection overwhelmed law enforcement, disrupted the people’s business and led to five lives lost.