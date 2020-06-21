Column: We can no longer tolerate Trump's enablers
Column: We can no longer tolerate Trump's enablers

Richard Cherwitz

What will it mean if any Republican members of Congress, including Iowa’s Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, continue to support the president in light of the crimes revealed by Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, in his new book, "The Room Where It Happened"? Perhaps it will reveal that they don't care about and are not committed to the rule of law, ethical principles and the Constitution — and hence are unfit and unworthy of serving the country.

We can no longer permit these public servants to turn a blind eye to and enable the president’s unacceptable, if not illegal, behavior.

What is especially troubling is that many of these Republicans were not ignorant; no doubt some of them knew before and after the impeachment hearings and trial about Trump asking China President Xi Jinping to help him win reelection by buying crops from the Midwest, providing dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, approving Xi's intent to build concentration camps, as well as other illegalities and obstructions of justice.

Moreover, members of the Senate surely knew Bolton’s testimony would directly connect the president to withholding U.S. security aid to Ukraine with an investigation into his presumptive 2020 opponent — the key allegation in the Democrats' impeachment case. We must ask why Ernst and Grassley did not insist on requiring Bolton to testify during the impeachment trial.

In short, with the possible exception of Mitt Romney, Republican senators like Ernst and Grassley violated their oath "to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic." That violation, committed by both of Iowa’s senators, should not be ignored and tolerated.

It is disgraceful that Bolton and others in Trump's administration (and there have been many, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly) who refused to stand up when they were aware of the president’s numerous transgressions, lies, examples of incompetence, ignorance and dangerous actions. It is reasonable to infer the serious crises the country now faces at home and abroad might not exist — or be as severe — had these public officials done their job. Make no mistake: They are and were complicit and therefore must be labeled accomplices.

We should also hold American citizens accountable. I am astonished some people still will vote for Trump in November in view of what we are learning from Bolton’s book. What that suggests is they believe in a dictatorship, not a democracy. History will not forget; it will record their acquiescence and failure to invoke standards of decency.

There is only one cure for the constitutional crisis threatening our democracy. We must vote out all Republicans in Congress who are up for reelection, including Ernst. Put bluntly, the current Republican Party that Donald Trump hijacked and holds hostage must be dismantled and started anew, grounded in more noble ideals and an affirmation of constitutional principles.

Enough is enough. This is not a partisan claim but a matter of ethics.

Richard Cherwitz, Ph.D., grew up in Davenport and is the Ernest S. Sharpe Emeritus Centennial Professor at the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas in Austin. He also is a founding director of the Intellectual Entrepreneurship Consortium at the university.

