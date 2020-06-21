Column: We can no longer tolerate Trump's enablers

In short, with the possible exception of Mitt Romney, Republican senators like Ernst and Grassley violated their oath "to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic." That violation, committed by both of Iowa’s senators, should not be ignored and tolerated.

It is disgraceful that Bolton and others in Trump's administration (and there have been many, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly) who refused to stand up when they were aware of the president’s numerous transgressions, lies, examples of incompetence, ignorance and dangerous actions. It is reasonable to infer the serious crises the country now faces at home and abroad might not exist — or be as severe — had these public officials done their job. Make no mistake: They are and were complicit and therefore must be labeled accomplices.

We should also hold American citizens accountable. I am astonished some people still will vote for Trump in November in view of what we are learning from Bolton’s book. What that suggests is they believe in a dictatorship, not a democracy. History will not forget; it will record their acquiescence and failure to invoke standards of decency.