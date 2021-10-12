Column: We must end the opioid epidemic

The numbers can feel overwhelming – more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths between May 2019 and May 2020 – but there are steps each of us can take to help curb substance misuse in our communities, and organizations are working together to make information and resources more accessible. The Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Iowa is a coalition of local, state and national groups working together to combat the opioid crisis. A major focus of RALI is the proper use, storage and disposal of prescription medications. Safely disposing of unwanted and expired medicines can keep them out of the wrong hands and prevent substance misuse and addiction that so often stems from home medicine cabinets. Another important topic of discussion for RALI is learning how to spot the warning signs of a substance use disorder, particularly in teens and young adults. Early recognition and intervention can drastically improve outcomes for people who begin to struggle with substance use.