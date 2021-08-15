Column: We must face our challenges

Had enough?
The bad news just keeps piling up. And it’s not even new; it’s the same old stuff: climate, covid, inequality (economic and racial), voting restrictions, threats to our democracy, vanishing species, on and on and on. And it just keeps getting worse.
You can understand how the weight of it all can prompt people into denial, but it’s getting harder and harder to retreat into fantasy when the evidence gets right in your face. You have to escape into the isolation of Fox News and marinate in lesser obsessions.
Even there, you can bump into reality. Fires are erupting on six continents, as are floods and extremes of hot and cold, wet and dry, on all seven. Even if we were to reverse gear this week, change will accelerate; continue to worsen for the rest of the century. There’s already enough carbon in the atmosphere to make today’s climate problems seem tame.
We’ve known about the danger of global warming for a half-century and, against heavy opposition, limited progress to slow it has been made. But we’ve reached a tipping point and have almost no time left to prevent global catastrophe. Sitting here in the Midwest, the problem can seem a bit remote. We deal with occasional floods and tornadoes, but last year’s derecho gave us a taste of just how bad it will get.
And, yes, covid is surging again. This time, it’s the Delta variant that accounts for 93% of all new infections. And, no, having been infected by the first round doesn’t make you immune to it. Vaccines are needed. They do a great job, but may require the newly-announced booster fully to protect the aged and physically compromised.
The dramatic advances of science give us potent weapons of defense, but they mean little unless properly and universally employed. This incredible resistance to vaccination makes you wonder if people think smallpox and polio went away by simply declaring them hoaxes. Universal vaccination did it, and it can tame covid if we stop ranking individual freedom above social collapse.
We are heading into the school season without agreement for requiring fully-vaccinated teachers and staff, and masking students. We even have governors fearful that mandating obviously effective procedures will trap them in a Twitter storm. One, Ron DeSantis of Florida, threatens to withhold salaries of teachers who require students to wear masks. Is risking children’s lives the price you must pay to be the next Donald Trump?
Those two problems — climate and covid — don’t diminish the importance of others that beset us, but they are so overwhelming that they push everything else to the margins. And in truth, they impact almost all of our other difficulties.
So, what to do? How to untangle this Gordian Knot of human error and neglect and nature’s uncompromising response to it? Sorry, there is no single, simple answer; no magic bullet, from prayer to technology. Every solution mooted is a partial one and all must be immediate. We don’t have the luxury of time to go step by step.
Recent history, starting with the meaningless war in Vietnam, has eroded our confidence in government’s ability to do the right thing. Over the last four years, it degenerated into being a problem itself. Washington is showing some signs of life — the recent bi-partisan infrastructure bill, for example — but its divisions are still lethally deep.
The rapid development of vaccines demonstrated what can be done when government empowers (funds) technology, But medical wizardry and devotion fails when running into the blind wall of obstinance. You may have read of some recent covid victims who sincerely regret not getting the vaccine. Others, even close to death, remained convinced they were right to refuse it.
Technology evolves almost as fast as viruses, but its use and application ultimately depend on fallible human judgment. It also helps to have mature, reasoned leadership that is painstakingly repairing the neglect and damage of the last administration. Unfortunately, we need speed and direct action, but there is little likelihood that Congress and the country can handle it without constant public prodding.
So, it comes down to individuals who often feel both frustrated and powerless. But this is the hand we have dealt ourselves and we will have to play it as carefully and skillfully as possible. We start with assuming personal responsibility for our own actions and in solidly supporting social and political figures who act in society’s best interests.
Consider, as well, what compromises we are willing to make in our comfort and convenience to serve the greater good. Think of the noble example of Great Souls: Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Pope John XXIII, Helen Keller, Eleanor Roosevelt, Thomas Merton and many others you can name.
Think also of the great souls among us who shun fame, while simply and resolutely working for the common good; everyday heroes and heroines whose examples should inspire us to do the like. In public life, forget political parties and support those who aren’t afraid to speak the truth and do the hard work of setting the world aright.
Citing problems takes less work than solving them. The first step is to face our challenges; to see them as they really are. Then, seek the best path forward. And never lose heart.
Easy to say; hard to do. Good luck.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.