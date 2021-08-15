Column: We must face our challenges

Had enough?

The bad news just keeps piling up. And it’s not even new; it’s the same old stuff: climate, covid, inequality (economic and racial), voting restrictions, threats to our democracy, vanishing species, on and on and on. And it just keeps getting worse.

You can understand how the weight of it all can prompt people into denial, but it’s getting harder and harder to retreat into fantasy when the evidence gets right in your face. You have to escape into the isolation of Fox News and marinate in lesser obsessions.

Even there, you can bump into reality. Fires are erupting on six continents, as are floods and extremes of hot and cold, wet and dry, on all seven. Even if we were to reverse gear this week, change will accelerate; continue to worsen for the rest of the century. There’s already enough carbon in the atmosphere to make today’s climate problems seem tame.

We’ve known about the danger of global warming for a half-century and, against heavy opposition, limited progress to slow it has been made. But we’ve reached a tipping point and have almost no time left to prevent global catastrophe. Sitting here in the Midwest, the problem can seem a bit remote. We deal with occasional floods and tornadoes, but last year’s derecho gave us a taste of just how bad it will get.