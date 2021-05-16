Column: We must have a Jan. 6 commission

But Cheney noted that, despite concern "about the violence that we saw, the BLM (Black Lives Matter), the antifa violence last summer. I think that's a different set of issues, a different set of problems and a different set of solutions."

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s position is especially tricky since, besides representing the opposition of his House Republican colleagues, he is a potential witness who could provide essential information about Trump’s role in the insurrection to any investigating panel.

That’s because of the mid-afternoon Jan. 6 telephone conversation in which he reportedly urged Trump to take action to quell the uprising. According to a statement that surfaced during Trump’s impeachment trial by Washington state Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, McCarthy told her he advised the president “to publicly and forcefully call off the riot.”

He said Trump replied that antifa — a reference to left-wing protest groups — was responsible, not his supporters. When the GOP leader disputed that, he said, Trump replied, "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."

McCarthy also said "the president bears responsibility" for what happened Jan. 6.