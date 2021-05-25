Column: We must protect all veterans

Our country should take every possible step to protect all Americans from discrimination in every area of life. No door should be barred because of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Our servicemembers sacrifice so much of themselves and their families and their bodies. They take on multiple deployments. They miss birthdays and holidays with their families. They risk their lives and health. As a mother and a veteran, I find it galling that those who have given so much could still be treated so poorly. They serve and fight overseas for the rights of everyone back home – and meanwhile, those they’re fighting for could legally turn them or their family members away.

I’m a Christian in the Eastern Orthodox tradition, and I was always raised that we should go forth in love in everything that we do. It's my founding principle – to lead with love for others. It informs my service, my family, and the way I want to treat others. That’s what passing LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections would help to foster. I hope that Sen. Ernst will lead with love and continue to do the right thing for our servicemembers and veterans – no matter who they are – and work to pass clear and comprehensive protections from anti-LGBTQ discrimination nationwide.

Christina Helferich-Polosky is a retired U.S. Army Major living in Davenport. She is the founder of the "Wounded Not Worthless" project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0