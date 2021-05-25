Column: We must protect all veterans

As Military Appreciation Month draws to a close this month, I’m thinking about all of the ways that the U.S. military has evolved in just the past few years. Conversations are opening up around gender equality, and the long-in-the-shadows realities about the horrifically high rates of sexual assault of female servicemembers is beginning to come to light. This summer marks a full decade since gay, lesbian, and bisexual servicemembers can serve openly without fear of being discharged under the archaic "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell" policy. And transgender servicemembers are finally free from the constraints of the cruel anti-trans military ban.
Many of these steps forward have come about because of the principled and bipartisan leadership of our elected officials. A bipartisan majority of senators came together to end DADT in 2011, and back in 2017, some of the loudest critics of the transgender military ban were Republicans, including Sen. Joni Ernst. Just this month, I was proud to see Sen. Ernst champion bipartisan legislation to confront the prevalence of sexual violence and harassment in the military, a vital step in the military’s reckoning on assault.
But our servicemembers and veterans continue to face significant challenges – including when they return home. Many LGBTQ veterans live in states where they are not guaranteed explicit protection from discrimination in key areas of life, including housing and public spaces like restaurants, stores and businesses.
The Equality Act would address this major gap. And now, once again, Sen. Ernst has the tremendous opportunity to step up as a leader for servicemembers and fight for our veterans by coming together with a bipartisan group of senators and working to pass the bill.
This is so important to me because I am a veteran myself, having served for 11 years in the U.S. Army, including multiple combat deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq/Kuwait, during which time I was awarded the Bronze Star. I ultimately was medically retired in 2009, after being MEDEVACd home from my 2008 deployment because of serious illnesses and injuries attributable to still unknown chemical exposures I endured during my combat deployments.
I served during a period when you couldn’t be out as an LGBTQ person – or if your LGBTQ identity was discovered, you’d be dishonorably discharged. It broke my heart to see the fear that some of my fellow colleagues harbored about this central part of who they are.
Now, even 10 years later, many of these same colleagues still worry about discrimination in their civilian lives because of a lack of federal nondiscrimination protections. And for me personally, I worry about discrimination that my children are left vulnerable to. I have five kids – and my youngest just came out a couple of years ago as a lesbian and as non-binary, meaning they don’t feel their gender is fully male or female.
Our country should take every possible step to protect all Americans from discrimination in every area of life. No door should be barred because of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Our servicemembers sacrifice so much of themselves and their families and their bodies. They take on multiple deployments. They miss birthdays and holidays with their families. They risk their lives and health. As a mother and a veteran, I find it galling that those who have given so much could still be treated so poorly. They serve and fight overseas for the rights of everyone back home – and meanwhile, those they’re fighting for could legally turn them or their family members away.
I’m a Christian in the Eastern Orthodox tradition, and I was always raised that we should go forth in love in everything that we do. It's my founding principle – to lead with love for others. It informs my service, my family, and the way I want to treat others. That’s what passing LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections would help to foster. I hope that Sen. Ernst will lead with love and continue to do the right thing for our servicemembers and veterans – no matter who they are – and work to pass clear and comprehensive protections from anti-LGBTQ discrimination nationwide.
Christina Helferich-Polosky is a retired U.S. Army Major living in Davenport. She is the founder of the "Wounded Not Worthless" project.