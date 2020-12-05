Column: We need a national paid leave plan

This New Year’s Eve won’t be so happy for many who are unable to work due to the pandemic. Why? On Dec. 31, paid leave protection for Iowans and Americans will expire. We call on U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley to put aside party politics and focus on the needs of Iowans before it’s too late.

Back in March, both of our Iowa senators voted for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), but when it came to the paid leave portion, they were each a resounding "no" on this important part of the act. What our Iowa senators do, and what they say, are entirely different stories.

It’s interesting that Grassley responded to passage of the FFCRA, stating: "In this package, we increase both paid sick leave and paid family leave to ensure people can stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus, as well as ensure that these measures are funded so employers across the country don’t run into cash flow problems that threaten their businesses."