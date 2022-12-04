Column: We need law and order in life

I started working on a piece on law and order several weeks ago but put it aside when the phrase was shamelessly bandied about in fact-free political attack ads and overheated rhetoric on the campaign trail. But now that the midterm elections are over and passions have cooled down a bit, I return to the topic.

The simple fact of the matter is that we need law and order if life is not to be chaotic. It is worth noting the history of the early 20th century, when automobiles started honking their way through streets in Chicago and other cities, streets crowded with pedestrians, bicyclists (with bicycles having become a fad) and horse-drawn carriages.

It resulted in a noisy, raucous pandemonium which spooked horses and scared children. The headline of an article which ran in the Chicago Tribune asked, “Is the Automobile Mania a Form of Insanity?”

But then traffic laws (Chicago was one of the first cities to impose a speed limit on motorists – the speed limit was 8 miles per hour) and other measures brought at least a semblance of order to the streets of Chicago and other cities (though some would say that pandemonium still reigns supreme.)

Law and order is needed for another reason as well – to protect people from the malevolent intentions of crooks and other criminals. Once again Chicago provides an example. Notorious gangsters such as Al Capone and John Dillinger robbed and killed with abandon during the 1930s.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which was still in its infancy, and other law enforcement agencies put them out of business, with Capone convicted of tax evasion and sent to prison and Dillinger gunned down as he left a Chicago movie theater on July 22, 1934.

Fast forward to the present. There are some on the lunatic fringe of the Democratic Party who call for “defunding the police,” which is sheer nonsense. The simple fact of the matter is that we need an effective police force to protect us from criminals and other intent on harming us. (It should be added that defunding the police is not the view of President Biden and most other members of the Democratic Party, notwithstanding what fact-free political attack ads have claimed.)

It might be added that if there is to be law and order, those charged with enforcing the law must respect the law and not engage in illegal activity while claiming to enforce the law. What happened to George Floyd, who died on May 25, 2020, while in police custody, is appalling. Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, preventing him from breathing, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was found guilty on all counts and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

There are allegations of illegal activity on the part of individuals such as former President Donald Trump and Hunter Biden. It is essential that these allegations be investigated (as is being done with respect to former President Trump but has not yet occurred in the case of Hunter Biden.)

If these investigations discover credible evidence of illegal activity, this evidence should be turned over to the U.S. Department of Justice or other law enforcement agencies with jurisdiction for further investigation. If the Department of Justice or another agency with jurisdiction determines that this evidence is of sufficient gravity to justify filing charges against the individual accused of wrongdoing, it should be presented to a grand jury to decide whether an indictment is in order.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has stated on more than one occasion that no one is above the law. He is right about that.

Finally, it should be noted that the rule of law is essential to the democratic traditions of our nation – traditions that include the peaceful transfer or power when called for by the decisions that voters make in the privacy of the voting booth. What is so troubling about the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is that it was an attempt to seize power by disrupting the democratic processes.

Several of the rioters have been tried and convicted of violating the law. Whether there are other indictments that follow remains to be seen. Suffice it to say that respect for law and order by all citizens and by officials on all levels of government is essential if our democracy is to survive.