Column: We need to listen to each other

If you think the Republicans are any better, look no further than what happened to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. She was booted from leadership when she dared to dissent from a spurious narrative about a "rigged election."

Democrats complain that Republicans do better in rural states, which gives them an unfair advantage in the Senate. Nonsense. What they should be asking is why they aren’t doing better in those smaller states they once won.

Years ago, I remember how college students from elite universities on both coasts came to work on an Illinois congressional campaign. They went to a Democratic Party event at the Illinois State Fair, stood at the gate and ridiculed working-class Democrats walking by in overalls, trucker hats and work boots.

It is the sort of elitism that has driven rural working-class voters into the Republican column.

The same could be said for Republicans in urban areas. Time and time again, I’ve seen wealthy men opine on what ails inner-city neighborhoods. They do plenty of talking but not much listening.

We have a deadlocked Senate because some leaders in both parties have stopped trying to serve significant portions of the American people.