Column: We need to reunite the country

As has become Trump’s rhetorical modus operandi, all of this was done in an obvious effort to deflect attention from the real crises confronting the nation: the horrific economic and health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a host of other problems the President has failed to address and that arguably he caused or at minimum exacerbated.

Trump’s dark message was explicit and unsubstantiated: "As we meet here tonight there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for. Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children." He asserted that there exists a "far-left fascism" which is the "very definition of totalitarianism."

In addition, the President falsely claimed: “Those who seek to erase our heritage want Americans to forget our pride and our great dignity, so that we can no longer understand ourselves or America's destiny. They would tear down the beliefs, culture and identity that have made America the most vibrant and tolerant society in the history of the Earth."