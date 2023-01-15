Column: We should expect more than what we witnessed in the House

There are some who find amusing the chaos that Congressional Republicans are currently experiencing. That is way out of line. There is nothing at all amusing about it. Instead, it is a huge mess — a disaster that will be devastating not just for the Republican Party but for the entire nation.

Sketched in somewhat general terms, the ideal political configuration in a democracy such as ours is two major political parties that are approximately equal in power — one a center-left party, the other a center-right party. In a well-ordered society, this provides checks and balances against ill-considered policies advocated by extremists, be it the hard right in the case of the center-right party or the radical left in the case of the center-left party.

We all have blind spots. We all have a tendency to see what we want to see. For this reason, single party rule is not a good thing. It can very easily result in excesses and policies that are ill-advised.

If members of both parties are willing to reach across the aisle and work together to craft practical legislation that addresses the problems our nation faces, the result is almost always better legislation than is enacted when one party calls all the shots. Not necessarily perfect legislation — no such thing — but legislation that constructively addresses the problems we face. The recent infrastructure bill is an example of this.

We often forget that there is such a thing as collective wisdom. Isaiah 1:18 states, “Come now, let us reason together.” When folks from different perspectives and different backgrounds get their heads together and engage in open-minded discussions, the result is almost always greater than the sum of the individual parts.

Back to the present situation. As all those who have been following events in our nation’s capital know, as a result of the 2022 election, membership in both houses of Congress is nearly equal, with Democrats having a paper thin majority in the U.S. Senate while Republicans have a paper thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Does this mean that there is a balance of power with appropriate checks and balances? Not necessarily, particularly in the case of the House of Representatives. The Senate comes closer to approximating a balance of power.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is not without his flaws, as no one is, has been a key factor in the passage of bipartisan legislation such as the infrastructure bill, legislation strongly supported by President Joe Biden, a Democrat who believes in reaching across the aisle whenever possible, seeking bipartisan approaches to the problems facing us.

The current House of Representatives is a different story. Kevin McCarthy, a shallow person who for years has lusted after the gavel of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, gave away the farm to get what he wanted, even though it took 15 rounds of voting before he got the votes necessary to put the gavel in his hands.

The winners? MAGA Republicans and others on the hard right fueled by anger and animosity directed toward those who disagree with them, regardless of party affiliation. Flamethrowers who are more focused on attacking others — and the institutions of government — than they are on finding practical solutions to the problems facing us. Flamethrowers who are more interested in gaining publicity, which results in invitations to appear on Fox News talk shows, than they are in dealing with the messy business of governing.

The losers? All of us who expect more of our elected officials.

There are some who question whether MAGA Republicans are capable of governing. The prior question is whether they are interested in governing. It is not apparent that they are. For many, being on Fox News seems to be more important than doing the behind-the-scenes work that is absolutely essential for effective governance.

It is much easier to attack others and tear things down than it is to repair deteriorating bridges and build things up. Anyone can do the former. It takes people willing to reach across the aisle and work together if the latter is to happen.

How this all sorts out remains to be seen. At this point in time, however, it is cause for grave concern.