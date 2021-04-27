Column: We should reduce medical waste

Climate change skeptics may be unpersuaded by the environmental argument to decrease medical waste, but perhaps they would be swayed by the economic implications of waste. Each year hospitals in the United States dispose of 2 million pounds of supplies that were never even used, at a cost of $15 million annually. One study found that $968 worth of unused single-use surgical supplies were discarded per neurosurgery procedure.

The SARS-COVID-19 pandemic has even more starkly highlighted the need for increased efficiency in the production and disposal of medical waste. Early in the pandemic, suppliers were not making enough face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers, leading to dire shortages.

Now that the supply of PPE has stabilized, a new problem has arisen — what to do with contaminated sanitary equipment. Had PPE been able to be sanitized and reused, instead of being discarded after one use, shortages might not have occurred; and hospital leaders might not have to worry about disposal. And now, with the advent of vaccines for COVID-19, millions of syringes and vials will need to be disposed of after use.