Column: We shouldn't be a cruel nation

I am a proud American, proud Navy Mom, and proud Jew, and I usually find that the values of these three identities are entirely congruent. However, the recent announcement by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) of a new rule that would restrict nutrition benefits for nearly 700,000 Americans has shaken my national pride.

The cruelty of taking food away from the nation’s most vulnerable goes against everything Judaism teaches about protecting every human life, each created in the image of God. Jewish tradition teaches that a just society ensures nutrition to every person, and that none of us can stand idly by while our neighbor suffers.

The fact that the most deeply affected group by this rule change is veterans makes me wonder what we are coming to as a nation. How could we reward the service and sacrifice of those who have defended us and our liberties with honor and courage with such casual cruelty?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is our country’s most successful and important anti-hunger program. It takes the place of the biblical system of ensuring that the vulnerable have sufficient food by leaving the corners of our fields and the gleanings of our harvest and our vineyards to the widow, the orphan and the stranger. It is a program that is essential to our claim to be a just nation.