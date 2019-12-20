Column: We shouldn't be a cruel nation

I am a proud American, proud Navy Mom, and proud Jew, and I usually find that the values of these three identities are entirely congruent. However, the recent announcement by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) of a new rule that would restrict nutrition benefits for nearly 700,000 Americans has shaken my national pride.
The cruelty of taking food away from the nation’s most vulnerable goes against everything Judaism teaches about protecting every human life, each created in the image of God. Jewish tradition teaches that a just society ensures nutrition to every person, and that none of us can stand idly by while our neighbor suffers.
The fact that the most deeply affected group by this rule change is veterans makes me wonder what we are coming to as a nation. How could we reward the service and sacrifice of those who have defended us and our liberties with honor and courage with such casual cruelty?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is our country’s most successful and important anti-hunger program. It takes the place of the biblical system of ensuring that the vulnerable have sufficient food by leaving the corners of our fields and the gleanings of our harvest and our vineyards to the widow, the orphan and the stranger. It is a program that is essential to our claim to be a just nation.
The rule change I oppose would deny SNAP benefits to so-called "able-bodied adults without dependents" after three months, unless they can find work, and it would strip away states’ rights to waive the three-month time limit in areas with terribly high unemployment. Even if we were callous enough to say that hunger is a good incentive to find a job, surely we cannot be so callous when employment is not there to be had.
An estimated 1.4 million veterans live in households that participate in SNAP. But veterans often struggle to find jobs that match their skills, especially if they have little work experience beyond military service. And many recently-transitioning veterans take temporary jobs but struggle to find full-time sustained work, and so might not be able to report 20 hours of work per week in order to receive SNAP benefits.
How can we fail to ensure that all our veterans – including those with undiagnosed or hidden disabilities – have access to adequate nutritious food?
We must join together in telling our government that we will not tolerate this cruel attempt to take food out of the mouths of our nation’s most vulnerable, and that our veterans who risked all to protect us deserve all the protection we can afford them, and at the very least, protection against hunger.
Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, who serves Temple Emanuel in Davenport, has a lifelong commitment to justice, and was a public interest lawyer for 13 years before becoming a rabbi.