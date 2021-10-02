Column: We stand by Tyler Pence

Thank you, Quad Cities!

We just celebrated our 24th running of the TBK Quad Cities Marathon. And what a wonderful event it was!

A huge thank you to all our sponsors, volunteers, the race committee and all the supporters. You’re the best!

The conditions were ideal for great times, personal bests, and we were all so grateful to be back to live racing.

Sadly, rather than praise a wonderful event, its positive significance to our greater Quad Cities metro area, and the official champions of the race, a local media outlet reported it with a negative slant, opening the gates for the national press to follow suit.

Since then, on social media, AP, NPR, Washington Post, WGN and many more media outlets have perpetuated the discrediting of our winner, Tyler Pence, even ridiculous theories implying the error was a pre-staged plan, and other false claims.