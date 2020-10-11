Column: Weighing your emotions

With voting underway, this unbearably long election is staggering toward a finale, one that promises to be as much about legal maneuvers as voting. It all depends on the choices we make and what steps the courts may take to invalidate them.
Television is saturated with poisonous commercials. Social media is infested with increasingly outrageous claims by Russian bots disguised as neighborly Americans. Neighborly Americans do a petty good job of libeling candidates on their own. Cool reason can wilt in such a hot environment
Weighty issues are at stake, but elections are seldom decided on sober judgment. Voting is an emotional response: to candidates, parties, and, yes, issues, but only if they have emotional heft. Who or what motivates you this year?
The pandemic is a constant, dangerous presence, so reactions to that count heavily. Climate change is an even greater and enduring threat (yet another hurricane last week and the western landscape remains aflame). The basic structure of our republic is crumbling, but that seems a pale abstraction in the face of immediate physical peril. Racism colors everything, and in increasingly vivid hues.
So, what drives you to the polls? Surprisingly, for many the strongest motive is to stop legal abortion. You’ll never end the procedure completely, just the medically safe means of obtaining one. It will continue to be safely available for the wealthy, but not for the poor. Money has ever been a lever that raises one above the law.
It may seem disproportionate to weigh the life of a fetus against the possible extinction of the human race, and perhaps unfair to put it in those terms. But our divided political climate makes everything either/or; we can’t have it all. We have only hard choices to make.
Nothing sends some people around the bend faster than abortion. The views about it, the arguments pro and con, its history through time, its place in society today; all of it is the subject of intense discussion, intense to the point of red-faced screaming. The nomination of a committed anti-abortion judge, Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court gives the argument immediacy.
As one who has gone back and forth on the topic, I understand the strong opposition to abortion. But I also understand the way attitudes shift when the general becomes the particular. I have known, or know of, ten women who have had abortions. Four were Catholic (two still are), three were Lutheran, one evangelical and the remaining two I cannot vouch for. One of them had her name on an anti-abortion ad both before and after having her own procedure.
When you are deciding how other people should behave, it’s fairly easy. When you are faced with an event as life-changing as giving birth, you may have second thoughts. While men have a major involvement in creating and sustaining a family, they aren’t making the same total commitment as the woman. That’s why I think men’s voices in the argument should not be silenced, but more subdued.
There is no question that abortion should remain as a last-ditch option to preserve a woman’s life. Historically, it has always been a common resort in cases of rape or incest. Finally, it now appears that medical science may obviate the need for the procedure to take place in a hospital or clinic. According to a recent Economist report, 40% of American abortions take place in the home. In Europe, the figure is over 60%.
It involves taking two pills several hours apart: mifepristone and misoprostol, in pregnancies of less than ten weeks’ gestation. A non-profit organization, Aid Access, or a local doctor may provide pills and instructions. If increasingly simple means to prevent pregnancy are available to all, the whole question of abortion should not be a matter of law, but of conscience. Theology is an absorbing study, but it has no place in the courtroom.
The means now being taken to end Roe v. Wade are heavy-handed: having a rock-solid, far-right Supreme Court. There are unfortunate side effects to this approach. It may also spell the end of the Affordable Care Act and the means to enact any effective measures to deal with our troubling social and physical problems. It is also designed to afford our president some wiggle room in settling controversies about the coming election.
There’s a lot on the ballot besides names. Weigh your emotions carefully as you choose your options. It wouldn’t hurt to think about them as well.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
