Column: Weighing your emotions

It may seem disproportionate to weigh the life of a fetus against the possible extinction of the human race, and perhaps unfair to put it in those terms. But our divided political climate makes everything either/or; we can’t have it all. We have only hard choices to make.

Nothing sends some people around the bend faster than abortion. The views about it, the arguments pro and con, its history through time, its place in society today; all of it is the subject of intense discussion, intense to the point of red-faced screaming. The nomination of a committed anti-abortion judge, Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court gives the argument immediacy.

As one who has gone back and forth on the topic, I understand the strong opposition to abortion. But I also understand the way attitudes shift when the general becomes the particular. I have known, or know of, ten women who have had abortions. Four were Catholic (two still are), three were Lutheran, one evangelical and the remaining two I cannot vouch for. One of them had her name on an anti-abortion ad both before and after having her own procedure.