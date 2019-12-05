Column: Welcoming the company -- and kindness

She wasn’t being intrusive, just friendly. I imagine she couldn't have cared less about his plans for Thanksgiving, but she saw it as a way to be both approachable and kind. I answered her questions when it was my turn and learned that she would be attending at least four Thanksgiving events, as her parents are divorced and her boyfriend wanted her to dine with his parents, something to which she looked forward.

Later I celebrated by having a turkey potpie — satisfying, if not exactly traditional. And even later I turned on junk television, poured myself a much-too-large glass of scotch and toasted a very sweet young woman toiling in a grocery store, her entire life ahead of her, a woman who is simply trying to make everyone’s day a little better, even if they don’t really appreciate her efforts.

November runs easily into December, and I pretend it’s an arrival from the 1960s, replete with beautiful music in three-quarter time coming from my car’s AM radio; maybe Perry Como, Brenda Lee, Mel Torme, Nat King Cole and, of course, Andy Williams. Even as an old man I look forward to 2020: This past year felt like we’ve all been doing a slow-and-gape on an endless political highway littered with horrific crashes.

On a happier note, have I told you of the wonderful smell of my Christmas tree? I had to drive many miles to another county to find a real tree, but it was worth it. If you wish to smell Christmas as it did when you were young please, by all means, stop by. I welcome the company. There are no decorations on the tree yet, but I’m not sure it matters. There is plenty of time.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

