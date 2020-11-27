Column: We're in for a fight

But if it becomes a prolonged battle to elect a speaker, some of those who defected from the Madigan camp may be lured back just to end the nightmare of a deadlocked House. For example, in 1975, it took three weeks and 93 votes of the Illinois House before Bill Redmond was elected speaker.

If such a marathon election were to happen again, some members might abandon their publicly stated positions just to bring the acrimony to an end.

I don’t see Madigan leaving the speaker's post without a fight. During the past half century, he has repeatedly reinvented himself. When he was first elected to Springfield, he was a law-and-order Democrat. Later he voted to abolish the death penalty.

He earned a reputation as a fierce ally of the trial lawyers, but he shoved a medical malpractice reform measure through the House over their objection, when he perceived it would benefit his caucus.

Organized labor has long adored Madigan, but that didn’t prevent him from forcing through a pension reform measure over their strenuous objections.

His only consistent principle is that Democrats should control the House and he should be speaker.

Even love couldn’t dislodge him from the post he holds.