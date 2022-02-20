Column: We're not in Kansas. Yet.

If you think you’re in Kansas, you might want to check your GPS. You could be in Iowa.

A bill moving in the Iowa Senate would cut income taxes drastically and set up complete elimination of the tax. Kansas tried this several years ago, testing the idea being pushed now in Iowa, that massive income tax cuts were a prescription for prosperity and population growth. It was a miserable failure.

Kansas tax-cutters welcomed outsiders from ALEC (the American Legislative Exchange Council) who promised an "immediate and lasting boost" to the economy. The Kansas governor claimed they would "create tens of thousands of jobs and will make our state the best place in America to start and grow a small business." Sound familiar?

Kansas took the leap and enacted major cuts to income taxes in 2012 and 2013, on their way, they claimed, to complete elimination of the tax. Four years of experience exposed the dramatic failure, and Kansas reversed course in 2017, restoring revenues and services, and in 2018 elected new leadership.

Instead of boosting the Kansas economy, the tax cuts inflicted harm. Before the cuts, Kansas actually grew faster than the nation. But for the three years after the tax cuts took effect Kansas lagged most other states in the region, and in the country as a whole, in terms of job growth, GDP growth, and new business formation.

Besides the economic damage, the experiment created a state budget disaster. Just to bring the budget somewhat back in balance, Kansas borrowed from the future. The state used up reserves, postponed infrastructure projects, and missed pension contributions. And families saw the impacts firsthand: Schools closed weeks early when state funding ran out.

If we learn from Kansas’ failed experiment, we won’t listen to the revisionism now peddled by tax-cut zealots: that Kansas’ problem was failing to cut services sufficiently.

It’s nonsense. Further spending cuts would have put an even bigger dent in the economy, as recipients of government contracts would have been forced to retrench and laid-off workers would have spent less in the local economy.

Business lobbyists in Iowa should be paying attention. Instead, they’re signing on to the Senate bill and other big tax-cut bills in the House and from Iowa’s governor.

One irony is that the Kansas cuts arguably have been partly responsible for the worker shortage that followed. From 2013 to 2015, Kansas experienced a net outmigration of about 9,000 people; so much for the notion that people would flock to Kansas after the tax cuts. Again, sound familiar? Yet, the tax-cut proponents appear to believe that somehow Iowa can do the same thing as Kansas and expect a different result: We just need more drastic cuts to the services that workers and businesses depend on.

Massive income tax cuts that some are pushing would seriously damage our public schools. Such cuts would force tuition up drastically at community colleges and regents institutions. Longer delays for those seeking justice in a reduced court system, children suffering with ever-higher caseloads for family services — the list goes on.

Let’s not condemn ourselves to repeating Kansas’ history lesson.

Peter Fisher is professor emeritus of urban and regional planning at the University of Iowa. He is research director of Common Good Iowa, a nonpartisan, nonprofit public policy research and advocacy organization in Des Moines and Iowa City. Contact: pfisher@commongoodiowa.org.

