Column: What a crisis reveals

Brown said he personally purchases all the milk that is given away. To handle the donations, fifteen Riverton residents formed a Kiwanis club.

"When folks make a donation, they make out the check to the Kiwanis club — not to me," said Brown, who is the club’s first president. "There are a lot of people in need — hair stylists, waitresses and others who never had food security issues before."

Because pride is a factor that deters some from taking assistance, Brown said they have placed a "blessing box" in the parking lot of the local high school. This allows people to accept the donations without being seen by their neighbors.

"We really haven’t had much of a problem with people abusing this. They just drive up, take what they need from the box and drive away," he said.

For folks fearful of leaving their homes, Brown said he delivers food to their doors.

Just how many dollars of food has the Kiwanis club given away since the COVID-19 crisis began?

Brown said that it’s hard to say because much of what they receive is in the form of in-kind contributions. But he placed the figure at over $100,000.

So, what motivates a person to help?

Brown puts it this way: "Riverton has been good to my family. And now I want to do something good for Riverton."

Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist and a freelance reporter. ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

