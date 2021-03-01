Column: What Biden must do to make America a global leader

And the Biden administration has leverage because the U.S. continues to provide substantial aid to Georgia. From 2010 to 2019, U.S. nonmilitary assistance to Georgia averaged about $64 million per year. The U.S. provided nearly $265 million in military aid to Georgia in this same period.

And yet the first response from the State Department was tepid. Spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday condemned Melia’s arrest, but then said: “We, again, call on all parties to exercise restraint and to avoid any actions or rhetoric that could escalate tensions or result in violence.”

This sends a dangerous message, suggesting that both sides are responsible for the current crisis. This is simply not true. Georgia’s opposition parties are refusing to be seated in the new parliament because there are still serious questions about the October elections. Meanwhile, despite an agreement reached last March, the government has opened new politicized cases against opposition leaders.

Giga Bokeria, a leader of a smaller opposition party, European Georgia, told me that the U.S. and Europe should support calls from the opposition for a new election and take a hard line against the government for breaching the earlier agreement on politicized prosecutions from March.