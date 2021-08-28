Column: What Biden should do in Afghanistan

While not pretending to know the answers, the best thing I believe Biden can do — and it appears he is — is to stay the course, not getting mired in the weeds trying to respond to every criticism or worrying about approval ratings that are only a snapshot of one moment. This rhetorical strategy allows Biden to assume that, following withdrawal and prior to 2022, Americans will: (1) see that the number of people evacuated was substantial, more than what happened in Vietnam; (2) understand that there’s no way to withdraw more effectively from a war we lost; and (3) be glad we finally got out of a war that cost so many lives and so much money — something no previous president was able to do. Arguably this rhetorical strategy is a gamble. But to change the strategy now would be even more disastrous.