Column: What Biden should do in Afghanistan

I have written several op-eds and letters criticizing former President Donald Trump for his lack of ethics, incessant lying and violation of the oath of office. In addition, I have never concealed my support of candidate and now President Joe Biden.
Nevertheless, as a scholar of rhetoric, I am an equal opportunity critic, clearly separating my political views from my professional assessment of presidential policies and speeches. Allow me to offer an example from the past week.
President Biden continues to be criticized for his decision to remove troops from Afghanistan and not extending the Aug. 31 deadline for complete withdrawal. Sadly, there were explosions at the Kabul airport which resulted in the death of 13 U.S. service members. Consider also the spike in COVID cases and the fact that so many Americans refuse to get vaccinated. All of this at a time when there are worries about inflation and how that may adversely impact economic growth.
The effect of these issues on the public’s appraisal of Biden is pronounced, if not alarming. Admittedly, public opinion polls often are flawed, not always providing an accurate metric for presidential approval. Nevertheless, the most current numbers on Biden are worrisome for Democrats.
According to recent polls, Biden’s overall approval rating slipped below 50% for the first time since he was elected. Moreover, his approval rating on handling of the economy fell below 50% and his handling of the COVID pandemic dropped over 20 points since April.
Worse yet, numbers on Biden’s dealing with Afghanistan are upside down, with only 25% approving what he is doing. This is extremely troublesome for both Biden and the Democratic Party, especially as the 2022 elections near.
As a professor of rhetoric who taught and studied political communication for more than 40 years, I found the president's Afghanistan discourse in the last few weeks to be ineffective, arguably disastrous. Much of what Biden said is not only inconsistent but doesn't match what in real time is transpiring on the ground, as well as what many military experts report.
If President Biden cannot regain rhetorical control of the situation, his domestic agenda and proposed legislation may be undermined, the United States position in the world might be hurt and the Democratic Party could be in severe jeopardy in the 2022 off-year elections.
As a colleague of mine noted, the questions that must be answered are these: "What can Biden do now (rhetorically), understanding that rhetoric isn’t magic and he isn’t a wizard who can alter reality nor a visionary who can foretell the future with better accuracy than the information he’s been getting. How do leaders manage uncertainty and how can party members support their leaders in spite of the rough seas they — and we — are in right now?”
While not pretending to know the answers, the best thing I believe Biden can do — and it appears he is — is to stay the course, not getting mired in the weeds trying to respond to every criticism or worrying about approval ratings that are only a snapshot of one moment. This rhetorical strategy allows Biden to assume that, following withdrawal and prior to 2022, Americans will: (1) see that the number of people evacuated was substantial, more than what happened in Vietnam; (2) understand that there’s no way to withdraw more effectively from a war we lost; and (3) be glad we finally got out of a war that cost so many lives and so much money — something no previous president was able to do. Arguably this rhetorical strategy is a gamble. But to change the strategy now would be even more disastrous.
Allow me to offer one additional observation, drawing on my knowledge of communication. For those who think the media treatment of Trump was and remains negative, it behooves them to check out how networks like CNN and MSNBC are covering Biden in the last few weeks: They are harshly talking about his lack of a thoughtful plan to safely exit Afghanistan. So what does that mean?
Criticizing presidents, I submit, inherently creates drama. As such, it becomes an opportunity for networks to increase viewership. Put bluntly, research demonstrates that it's not primarily political leanings but money that dictates media coverage of the news.
Richard Cherwitz, Ph.D., grew up in Davenport and is the Ernest S. Sharpe Centennial Professor Emeritus in the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas in Austin. He also is a founding director of the Intellectual Entrepreneurship Consortium at the university.