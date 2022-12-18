Column: What counts is not the gift, but the giving

Hanukkah begins this evening; Christmas is a week away; and Wednesday is the winter solstice, the astronomical event underlying both religious observances. Kwanzaa, which follows Christmas, is a cultural festival, dating from the 1960s.

It’s interesting to delve into the origins of Christmas and Hanukkah, in part because there is no point at which theory and speculation yield to cold fact. There have been solstice-based celebrations as far back as history and myth go, but no one knows for certain just how and why humans singled out this date for special attention.

Christians chose December 25th as Jesus’ birthday (the best calculation actually puts it somewhere in the summer of 4 B.C.) because it was a date already popular in Rome as the birthday of Mithras, the Persian god of light. But the Persian cult appears to have overlaid an earlier observance; Hanukkah, established to commemorate the liberation of Jerusalem, also seems to replace an existing festival of light and fire; one which came from an unremembered past.

It is obvious that the winter solstice counted heavily with our earliest ancestors. Even though the worst of winter is yet to come, they somehow knew that the solstice marks the turning point toward spring; an inevitability worth celebrating. The reasoning sounds logical; you just can’t prove it.

Its importance is heightened by the religious focus all peoples have given to this “turning of the sun.” (The sun is at its lowest noon position midweek; after that, it moves northward with each passing day until the summer solstice, at which point it begins another retreat).

In this crazy, frenetic world, one can develop a love-hate relationship with Christmas and Hanukkah because there is never enough time to get everything done, every detail set right. Yet. I think some of the warmest thoughts we carry through our lives are centered on this time of year. And they all come from our childhood, when our parents had the worries and we had the fun.

The image which floats before me at Christmas goes back to preschool years when we were living in a duplex on Lauderdale in Memphis. It was a narrow string of rooms which ended in a porch/bedroom where my sister and I slept.

We had retired on Christmas Eve in anxious anticipation of The Day. The middle room, where the family gathered, gave no hint of the holiday, but Julia and I both understood that Santa would take care of that during the night.

For some reason I woke up in the middle of the night. I knew it was too early to get up, but there was a glow coming from the family room, which might very well have been Santa himself. So, I got up, tiptoed to the door, and peeked in.

The glow came from one of those small gas heaters you find in southern homes. It was, in fact, the only source of heat in the house.

My father was sitting in front of the heater, fiddling with something wrapped in a towel. A Christmas tree was in back of him with some presents at its base. Since Santa had obviously come and gone, I went into the room to see what my father was doing. The towel in his lap contained a kitten. He had picked if up on his way home from work and had given it a bath. His arms had red lines on them, indicating that the kitten had not found the process an agreeable one.

He lifted up the newly cleaned ball of fur, held it toward me, and said “Merry Christmas.” That’s all I remember. Nothing else of that Christmas or its aftermath remains with me, not even the cat’s name or history.

What I remember most vividly is my father seated in that light, his bald head, ringed with a fringe of hair, glistening in the glow from the heater, patiently finishing up Santa’s principal gift.

It is an image which combines the oldest elements of the holiday, light and fire, with those human qualities we heard about in church today: patience, generosity, love. That’s a lot to pull from a single memory, but it’s all there.

Whether you light a Menorah or a Christmas tree this week, or merely note the calendar, I hope you do so with a kindred image from your childhood. But, even in the unhappy event that there is more chill than warmth in your thoughts of the past, remember that in the darkness of each solstice there is a promise of renewal.

What we give each other this week are tokens of love and pledges of its renewal. What counts is not the gift, but the giving; the simple act of love, the stuff of which the best memories are made.