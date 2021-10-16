Column: What does it mean to be 'fair'?

Self-interest prejudices our minds as we tussle with these norms. For instance, whether we consider the marginal tax rate fair usually depends at least in part on the tax bracket we find ourselves in. But Andrejevic and his team were interested in the role of personality in shaping our sense of fairness — without the intrusion of self-interest.

So they designed a game. In round one, Person A was given $10 and told to share it with Person B. In round two, Person A became the receiver, and somebody else, Person C, decided how to share $10. Moreover, C was first told how A had shared in the first round.

An audience — members of which had taken personality tests — then judged how fair the sharing was. With no skin in the game, they could be assumed to be free of self-interest. They were then asked twice how moral an offer by C to A was — once before knowing how A had shared in round one, and again after being told. The judgments varied widely, but a pattern showed up.

Of the five traits, neuroticism played no noticeable role. But the other four did.