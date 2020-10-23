Column: What is at stake for women this election

Their stories are all different. A pair of new parents in the Quad-Cities using two forms of birth control traveled out of state for an abortion after unexpectedly becoming pregnant.

A nurse in Des Moines who helped dozens of women access birth control for the first time recounts how several women and a network of clergy in Iowa and nationwide helped. One was a nun who became pregnant after being raped by a priest. Another was a teenage girl with disabilities who was four months pregnant with her grandfather’s child.

A college student before Roe, one Iowa native recalled taking a friend to a sketchy building to receive an illegal abortion. Her sister thinks back to sitting in the kitchen, the two of them with their mother, talking about the importance of Roe v. Wade as it was happening. It wasn’t something they ever talked about before. For the most part, it wasn’t anything anyone talked about.

Although their stories about life before the U.S. Supreme Court protected abortion rights with its Roe v. Wade decision differ, they come together headed into November in agreement that more is at stake in this election than ever before.