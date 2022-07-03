Column: What is truth on this Independence Day?

Yesterday was the 246th anniversary of the adoption of the Lee-Adams Resolution of Independence, the action which officially severed our ties with Great Britain. Tomorrow is the 246th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a document that explained what had been done two days earlier.

You could use those two events to illustrate the contrasting appeal of reality and marketing. It is pretty clear which carried the day: we celebrate Independence Day on July 4th, commemorating the eloquent and persuasive announcement which advertised to the world the dramatic action taken earlier by the Continental Congress.

This July 3rd, we are between these two anniversaries; an appropriate time to reflect on which you prefer: dry fact or artful persuasion; the steak or the sizzle. The intricacies of decision-making, the gritty details of compromise, just don’t have the public appeal of a good selling job. The choice matters little if promotion is based on fact. It’s when the two divide that we get into trouble.

In these days of universal selling, when everything from religion and politics to goods and services is being hawked, it’s hard to know what’s real. We can’t be sure if we’re being sold the Bill of Rights or a Bill of Goods.

In the marketplace, the watchword remains “caveat emptor.” When you are offered a deal “too good to be true,” it is. During my early years as a TV pitchman, I saw up close the deception involved in hustling goods on camera. The medium has now become more sophisticated and semi-regulated, but even as the voice-over cautions that this drug can kill you, an actor’s cheerful voice and countenance tell a contrary and more compelling story.

This tension between fact and fantasy; reality and wish fulfillment; runs in various modes of human transactions. The economic collapse of 2008 was brought about by economic illusions on two levels: lenders imagining that they could eliminate the risk of bad loans by spreading them across an infinite web of responsibility; and borrowers dreaming of owning homes beyond their means being seduced by unscrupulous agents interested in nothing but their immediate commissions.

We patched things up by leaving the gullible borrowers destitute and “penalizing” the guilty financial institutions by making them - as one wag put it - “too big to fail, jail, or curtail.” The fixation on fantasy in finance has run through three massive tax breaks for the wealthy. The promise was that giving the wealthy more money would spur investment and increase jobs. In three tries, it never worked, yet it is still an article of faith in finance today.

At the intersection of politics and finance, slogans continue to trump balance sheets. “Cutting taxes” is unrealistic in our debt-ridden times, but it is such a powerful mantra that it overrides the math. If fiscal reality finally intrudes and the well-off are threatened, the prudent pol directs public anger at those least able to counter it: the poor, immigrants, or any minority at hand.

It’s in current politics that we find the most dangerous gulf between fact and fantasy. We are in the middle of Congressional hearings on former president Trump’s attempted coup to subvert the 2020 election and remain in office. The deeper his allies dig, the less evidence they find to support his claim. Yet a sizable segment of the electorate takes his statement as an article of faith. It’s rather like believing that Tinker Bell is real: the louder we applaud, the stronger she grows.

While Tump’s multiple efforts to upend our democracy, including incitement to insurrection, make him a tempting target for legal action, there are extenuating circumstances. He is emotionally delicate and cannot bear the thought of being proven “a loser,” a term his brutal father applied to everyone who wasn’t “a killer.” There is also the fact that his “Stop the Steal” lie has earned him a quarter of a billion dollars. It’s really just his concept of business as usual.

His followers have an out as well. When a person in a position of authority speaks with passion and conviction, it is easy to be carried away by attractive illusions, especially if they conform to what one wishes to be true. Few actually question the words and ideas which move us to buy or vote. If it sounds good, it must be true.

During the eight years I spent in Springfield, I was sobered by the manner in which undeniable facts were routinely dismissed in favor of political orthodoxy. When I asked why even reasonable limits on handguns could not be enacted, a member of leadership assured me that a public vote would rile the National Rifle Association and scupper one’s re-election. But he added: “If we could vote by secret ballot, gun control would pass in a heartbeat.”

So what in this world is really true? And whom can we trust to tell us that truth? Further, do we really want the truth if it contradicts the beliefs with which we are comfortable?

This is a long ramble from this weekend’s twin anniversaries of Independence, but the relationship between what is done and what is said about it remains worth considering. Our revolutionary leaders sought to secure national liberty and were open and honest about what they did and why.

Our national goals today are as varied and contradictory as our citizenry. The problems facing us are so overwhelming and intractable that too many find it easier to support leaders who provoke their passions rather than appeal to reason. The Founding Fathers stirred the country in forthright words and deeds. Can we find that balance again?

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

