Column: What life is really about

RURAL AMERICA – On some days, when the wind is just right, I can hear the big trucks roaring along the two-lane highway to the east of my place, hauling livestock to market, or carrying goods between one small town and another. The sounds remind me that beyond my place in the woods there is what we call, perhaps euphemistically, civilization. When I read or watch the news I want to avoid civilization, but that’s a cop-out, neither fair nor smart, a feeling of superiority because I live in the country, apart from others.

There is nothing superior about me and last week my doctor reminded me of it when she told me that I’d been through a tough year but now was the time to get out and be among people. That was her prescription: "You want to feel better? Do what we were put here to do, be with others. It’s time to get out. Oh, and we need to lower that blood pressure." The woman is brilliant.

Beautiful tree swallows are beginning to return to the area, having vacationed in Mexico all winter. I see them in pairs, flying low over newly plowed fields, devouring what insects a plow turns up. Soon, when I begin mowing in the hollow, they will be with me as well, swooping back and forth behind my cutter, feeding on the insects I scare up, often missing my head by inches as they maneuver. The Blues Angels have got nothing on tree swallows.