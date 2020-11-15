Column: What my granddaughter taught me about begonias and bias

"Let's go outside, Mimi, and water the plants," exhorted Fiona, my exuberant 4-year-old granddaughter, during a recent visit from Maryland to my New Jersey home.

Fiona and I filled our watering cans — mine a battered, green plastic jug with a cracked spout; hers pint-sized and brightly colored with a cheerful daisy attached to its lip. Out we went, I made a beeline for the newly planted begonias.

"No, Mimi, what about the grass and that tree?" Fiona insisted, pointing to the mottle-barked Sycamore tree that graces a patch of earth between the sidewalk and the street, typically cared for by the town.

Through Fiona's eyes, the begonias, the grass and the tree were all equal in nature's esteem, all worthy of attention and care. At first, I felt irked, not wanting to deny my ruby red begonias preferential treatment. With indifference, I'd figured that the rain or the town would tend to the grass and the tree.

Even so, I pivoted and joined in Fiona's universal watering party. Thanks to Fiona, I saw how the grass and the Sycamore could assume their rightful place, on a par with the begonias (which, as nature would have it, were consumed by neighborhood deer several days after Fiona returned to Maryland).