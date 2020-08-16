Column: What seems to divide may unite

Meanwhile, scientists point to clear evidence that our human encroachment on natural habitats has caused or greatly contributed to the pandemic. From the Amazon rainforest, to the jungles of sub-Saharan Africa, to the steppes of China, we have brought humans into ever-closer contact with species once far removed from human exposure. These species carry viruses and bacteria to which we humans have no immunity. Pandemics – Ebola, HIV and, now, the coronavirus – have all come from crossing these dangerous boundaries.

Whether we embrace one perspective or the other - or a little of both – each idea has its justification. For if we believe in a God of compassion yet of consequences, we recognize that while grace may assure us of ultimate forgiveness, we cannot escape the natural outcomes of our own reckless behavior.

Likewise, if we accept natural law, we know that putting our collective head into the mouth of a proverbial lion by playing fast and loose with nature’s boundaries virtually assures the outcome will not be good.

This may be one of those areas where what seems to divide may actually in some way unite us. For whether we approach pandemics primarily as a matter of faith or of science, each teaches that we must behave responsibly towards the world around us. And if we fail to do so, the fault and consequences lie squarely with us.