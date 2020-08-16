Column: What seems to divide may unite

Many conclusions may be drawn from the coronavirus pandemic still affecting all of us. These range from the importance of a robust health care research and delivery system to the indispensability of strong and consistent national leadership in guiding us through challenging times.
Yet two conclusions drawn from the crisis from seemly contrasting perspectives perhaps bear special consideration. These relate to arguments that the pandemic is divinely ordained to teach us a lesson; and arguments that coronavirus represent natures’ way of telling us to slow down and pay attention to what we’re doing.
The first idea is perhaps most often raised by conservative evangelicals; the second by environmental scientists. Each sees the pandemic as a teaching experience that should shape and alter our behavior.
Coming from seemingly opposite perspectives, the two approaches are not fundamentally different in at least one respect. For each recognizes that our human behavior precipitates the problems we now face.
From the faith-based perspective, some argue our conduct has triggered the displeasure of our Creator, who has visited this later-day plague upon us in punishment for our actions.
Whether citing changing social attitudes or our careless destruction of the natural world entrusted to us, folks of varied religious persuasions can see in the swelling number of Covid cases and deaths the hand of divine retribution visited on us for our conduct.
Meanwhile, scientists point to clear evidence that our human encroachment on natural habitats has caused or greatly contributed to the pandemic. From the Amazon rainforest, to the jungles of sub-Saharan Africa, to the steppes of China, we have brought humans into ever-closer contact with species once far removed from human exposure. These species carry viruses and bacteria to which we humans have no immunity. Pandemics – Ebola, HIV and, now, the coronavirus – have all come from crossing these dangerous boundaries.
Whether we embrace one perspective or the other - or a little of both – each idea has its justification. For if we believe in a God of compassion yet of consequences, we recognize that while grace may assure us of ultimate forgiveness, we cannot escape the natural outcomes of our own reckless behavior.
Likewise, if we accept natural law, we know that putting our collective head into the mouth of a proverbial lion by playing fast and loose with nature’s boundaries virtually assures the outcome will not be good.
This may be one of those areas where what seems to divide may actually in some way unite us. For whether we approach pandemics primarily as a matter of faith or of science, each teaches that we must behave responsibly towards the world around us. And if we fail to do so, the fault and consequences lie squarely with us.
Thankfully, we humans are also creatures of second chances and of great creativity. We can learn from our lessons and do better. Today this means choosing leaders who responsibly lead, rather than merely pandering to our fears and denying serious problems. It means putting resources into finding cures, and tempering our recklessness toward the natural world around us.
It also ultimately means we will need to make personal sacrifices for the common good that both faith and reason, as well as a strong sense of citizenship, all require. From wearing face masks to social distancing to voting, our conduct matters and will make a difference to each other and to the world we leave behind.
Mark Schwiebert is a lawyer and a former mayor of Rock Island.
