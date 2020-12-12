Column: What the truth is up against

When Franklin Delano Roosevelt was inaugurated in 1933, panicked citizens were crowding into banks to withdraw their money before the supply ran out. Something had to be done at once to prevent a total collapse of our economy. So, FDR declared a bank holiday, then went on the air to reassure an anxious nation.
He calmly told people the truth. He didn’t weasel around the grim facts of the national crisis they faced. He then told them not to panic, but to leave their money in the bank and return the funds they had withdrawn. The government was going to guarantee their deposits and start turning things around.
It worked. And he was as good as his word. Congress and president cooperated in changing government from an instrument serving wealth to one addressing the needs of its citizens. It was called the New Deal and it gave us the social stability we now take for granted.
Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s subsequent Great Society programs produced a nation in which wealth was wide-spread and the role of government was acknowledged as the guarantor of stability and personal freedom.
It was not perfect, by any means. Racism remained a permanent cancer in the body politic, even as civil rights legislation and the Voting Rights Act began to break through centuries of injustice. The "Gilded Age" excesses of capitalism were contained by federal oversight. Poverty and inequality were still present, but slowly being addressed.
But nothing stands still in this world. A wave of anti-communism was ginned up by opportunists as a means of achieving power and citizens were seduced into putting into office politicians who served their fear, not their best interests.
Bit by bit, politics began to restore the power of the wealthy, reducing their taxes while cutting government services to make up the revenue loss. Gross misjudgments in international affairs led to the pointless Vietnam War. Our interventions in the Middle East were, at bottom, a means of securing rights for American oil companies.
To distract voters from government’s gradual devolution into autocracy, politicians rubbed raw lingering resentments of race and ethnicity. The new tools of instant communication were commandeered to stoke fear, anger, and division, convincing citizens to put in power the very people who were working against them.
Into this mess, along came the pandemic, just when we were too fractured and emotionally fraught to know which way to turn, what to believe. During the last four years, the structures of the government that have served us since the New Deal have been deliberately and systematically compromised.
Now, the most basic tenet of our democracy, the peaceful transfer of power, has been put at risk by specious claims of fraud and the quiet threat of violence.
President-elect Biden tells us that we are facing "a very dark winter," speaking as truthfully as FDR did over 87 years ago. His specific reference was to the continuing threat of COVID-19, but he could as well be citing climate change and the inequalities of race, gender, wealth, opportunity, and the disintegrating trust in government’s ability and will to deal with them all.
It will take more than a fireside radio chat to calm this roiling nation. Even speaking the truth, as FDR did, is no guarantee that people will accept it. In 1644, John Milton made an impassioned philosophical plea for freedom of speech and expression in his Areopagitica:
"Though all the winds of doctrine were let loose to play upon the earth, so Truth be in the field, we do injuriously, by licensing and prohibiting, to misdoubt her strength. Let her and Falsehood grapple; who ever knew Truth put to the worse, in a free and open encounter."
Alas! That was before cable television and social media made it possible for people to insulate themselves from the truth, to dwell in an alternate reality, and never come to grips with factual Truth.
Author James Hauenstein commented that, "The first thing people hear or see on the internet is the first thing they believe, No matter what the truth is." Add to that Adolf Hitler's observation: "If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed" and you understand what the truth is up against in this fragmented world.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
