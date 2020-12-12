Column: What the truth is up against

President-elect Biden tells us that we are facing "a very dark winter," speaking as truthfully as FDR did over 87 years ago. His specific reference was to the continuing threat of COVID-19, but he could as well be citing climate change and the inequalities of race, gender, wealth, opportunity, and the disintegrating trust in government’s ability and will to deal with them all.

It will take more than a fireside radio chat to calm this roiling nation. Even speaking the truth, as FDR did, is no guarantee that people will accept it. In 1644, John Milton made an impassioned philosophical plea for freedom of speech and expression in his Areopagitica:

"Though all the winds of doctrine were let loose to play upon the earth, so Truth be in the field, we do injuriously, by licensing and prohibiting, to misdoubt her strength. Let her and Falsehood grapple; who ever knew Truth put to the worse, in a free and open encounter."

Alas! That was before cable television and social media made it possible for people to insulate themselves from the truth, to dwell in an alternate reality, and never come to grips with factual Truth.

Author James Hauenstein commented that, "The first thing people hear or see on the internet is the first thing they believe, No matter what the truth is." Add to that Adolf Hitler's observation: "If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed" and you understand what the truth is up against in this fragmented world.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

