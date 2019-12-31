Column: What to do with an extra Ukulele?

As Christmas was approaching, I was searching for a gift idea for my 95-year-old father. He’s not at all musically inclined, but I heard him mention that it might be nice to be able to play an easy-to-learn instrument, like a ukulele.
That was all I needed to hear. As soon as I was alone, I jumped on Amazon and ordered him a $40 ukulele for beginners. I had it mailed to his address and waited for him to be surprised and pleased.
My father spoiled my gift idea by going to a music store and buying a ukulele for himself before the one I ordered could be delivered. The one he bought cost $38.
When my order arrived, it was exactly the same model as the one my dad bought – and he admitted that he didn’t need two ukuleles. He encouraged me to return my purchase to Amazon for a refund. You’d think that would be fairly easy. The Labors of Hercules come to mind.
I printed out Amazon’s return form and learned that the revised shipment value would reduce my refund to $23. That was OK because at this point, I just wanted to be rid of the duplicate instrument.
It wasn’t easy to wrap the kind of irregular package that houses a ukulele, but, after using a lot of paper and some significant yards of packing tape, I had put together somewhat of an acceptable package and was ready to make the return.
A trip to the post office informed me that this would be an international mailing, that I would need to complete a number of customs forms, and that the total cost would be in excess of the $23 that would be refunded to me. That was not welcome news.
At this point, I was considering giving up the effort — until I learned that Kohl’s was a drop-off point for Amazon returns. So my package and I waded through the crowds of shoppers at Kohl’s and approached the customer service desk.
At the desk, I learned that Kohl’s does indeed handle Amazon returns, but not international returns, so I was turned away. I was considering Federal Express when the customer service agent at Kohl’s read my return form and told me that it was a document that should be processed by United Parcel Service.
Undaunted and determined to return this item, I drove to the UPS distribution center in Milan and found myself at the end of a long line of last-minute Christmas shippers. After some patient waiting, I was told that I needed to go to a computer kiosk and complete the mailing instructions there. This was starting to affect my feelings for ukuleles and stringed instruments in general.
I completed the required forms, got in another line, and finally approached the clerk who I imagined would finally help me reach the end of this ordeal.
The clerk approved my forms and verified that they were complete — and then told me that I’d still need to sign some additional customs forms and that the cost of the international mailing would be "well in excess of $100."
It was time to put my contingency plan into action.
I drove to a music store and informed the cashier there that I wanted to donate a ukulele. I was told that the store wasn’t able to accept my donation because it couldn’t be re-sold without the proper receipt. I turned to head to either the Salvation Army or Goodwill — or the nearest dumpster — when the cashier informed me that they were in contact with a local church that accepted donations of musical instruments like mine.
I was happy to finally find a home for this troublesome ukulele. I asked that my donation be given to a young person who had some interest in music.
The ukulele that my dad bought sits on top of his refrigerator, untouched and apparently no longer wanted. I thought I heard him mention something about a mandolin possibly being a better choice. Considering all things musical — or that sounded somewhat musical — I think the most useful eventual gift that I could give my dad would be a shoe horn. It would be practical, easy-to-use, and it wouldn’t need to be returned.
Terry Masek is a human resources professional who lives in Moline. Voices of the Quad-Cities is a weekly column featuring local writers. It appears on Tuesdays.