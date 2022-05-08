Column: What to say on Mother's Day

Our fluid calendar contains 12 months of varying length. The year groups together an odd number of days, evening them up every fourth year. But in this ever-changing flow of time, there are two Sundays permanently lodged in the calendar: Easter and Mother’s Day.

Easter can be approached from a variety of angles: history, theology, legend, ritual. It can be celebrated, questioned, or dismissed. But what can you write about Mother’s Day that hasn’t already been printed dozens of times?

Dodging the day seems impolitic, but it’s an option I have often taken since first occupying this space early in 1986. In the subsequent 1,938 columns, Mother’s Day has shown up exactly 12 times. Two dealt with the observation’s origin through the work of Anna Jarvis, and two were reminders of how Dr. Benjamin Spock had thrown new mothers a lifeline with his “Common Sense” book on child care.

Otherwise, I found myself treading water, casting about for anecdotes and revisiting my own mother’s extraordinary care of me (my older brother had died at age 15; she wasn’t going to risk losing another). I found that the best solution was not trying to be original, but simply to pass along what others had to say on the topic.

Looking for appropriate quotes, one almost automatically thinks of Abraham Lincoln’s declaration: “All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” Trying to range farther, I thought of a poem I ran across many years ago, one that first appeared in a short-lived, hard-bound magazine entitled Horizon, or the late, lamented Saturday Review of Literature. Fragments of both publications remain in the attic along with many other artifacts of a pack-rat life.

The lines I recall came from a series of short poems by John Ciardi, gathered under the title of “An Alphabestiary.” Bestiaries were once a popular device: a descriptive listing of animals from Aardvark to Zebra. Ciardi cast his alphabetic net a bit wider, declaring

“M is for mothers, who are, above all,

useful. Preferably, to be sure, married,

but, in any case indispensable.’

It is not a romantic or sentimental work, but a series of matter-of-fact observations. He accepted that mothers have different personalities. He cited their simple humanity, noting that they can be harried, placid, prudes, or loose, begetters of feuds or harmonies.

“Mothers, that is, are various,” It is good

to have a Mother; to have had one,

Inescapable. Motherhood would,

I daresay, command the respect of many

more clinicians were the prerequisites higher:

(It can, after all, happen to almost any girl.)”

Not quite what one would get from Hallmark, but Ciardi seldom dealt in greeting card sentiments. He was not one to become emotionally overwrought:

“Motherhood can, we understand, be carried

too far. As can the attitudes toward it . . .

Mothers are good to have, but if everyone

kept his, things would go badly.”

That sent me looking for other contemporary or unorthodox maternal sentiments. Here’s a sampling:

“An ounce of mother is worth a ton of priest.” — Spanish Proverb

“We have a secret in our culture, and it’s not that birth is painful. It’s that women are strong.” — Laura Stavoe Harm

“When your mother asks, ‘Do you want a piece of advice?’ it’s a mere formality. It doesn’t matter if you answer yes or no. You’re going to get it anyway.” — Erma Bombeck

“Any mother could perform the jobs of several air-traffic controllers with ease.” — Lisa Alther

“There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” — Jill Churchill

“Everybody wants to save the Earth; nobody wants to help Mom do the dishes.” — P.J. O’Rourke

“Kids don’t stay with you if you do it right. It’s the one job where, the better you are, the more surely you won’t be needed in the long run.” — Barbara Kingsolver

“Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother.” — Oprah Winfrey

“I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then, I want to move in with them.” — Phyllis Diller

“The phrase ’working mother’ is redundant.” — Jane Sellman

“If evolution really works, how come mothers have only two hands?” — Milton Berle

“It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.” — Dorothy on The Golden Girls

“If I’ve learned anything as a mom with a daughter who’s three, I’ve learned that you cannot judge the way another person is raising their kid. Everybody is just doing the best they can. It’s hard to be a mom.” — Maggie Gyllenhaal

“A mother understands what a child does not say.” — Jewish proverb

Sentiments vary, but they all acknowledge, in one way or another, that motherhood is the constant in our restlessly changing existence. Life flows from mother to child and the bond between them, however circumstance may strain it, never really breaks. As the New England sage Oliver Wendell Holmes put it:

“Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall;

A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0