Column: What Trump must do

More must be done to prepare for increasing case numbers and to effectively communicate what must be done to reduce the threat. I fear Americans are not yet taking this virus seriously enough. One need only look at the French Quarter in New Orleans and airports such as O'Hare International in Chicago to see ample evidence of this fact. Leaders must change this behavior.

The following need to be urgently done to reduce the risk of the virus and deal with the spread:

The president should direct governors to close all educational institutions, K-12 and higher education, until at least May 11. While young people are less susceptible to the virus and its ill effects, they may be potentially lethal carriers capable of spreading the virus more broadly. Distance learning should be used where available, but reducing transmission is priority one.

The stress on our health-care system is not yet calculable, but we should prepare for the worst. As a condition for receiving emergency aid, every governor should be directed by the president to submit plans this week to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to take over facilities for use as supplemental hospitals in case the need for our approximately 924,000 hospital beds nationwide exceeds capacity in any state.