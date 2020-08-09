Column: What you don't know about Karen

As one of 1.1 million women in the United States named Karen, seeing my name used as a randomly selected, lazy label for racist, privileged white women behaving badly is soul-crushing.

I am a nonracist "Karen" who has sent masks to family and friends since February to keep them safe, who has marched in Washington several times these past three-and-a-half years, beginning with the day after President Donald Trump's Inauguration. And I am sure there are many other like-minded women named Karen out there.

One reason given as to why the name Karen has become a label is that it is considered antiquated. So, I guess that makes it an ageist as well as sexist slur. It was among the top 10 most popular baby names in the United States between 1951 and 1968, according to Social Security data.

I was one of four in my St. Pius X class in Bedford, Ohio. I think that the name was popularized by a helpful, cheerful character in the movie "All About Eve," which was released Jan. 15, 1951, two weeks and a day before I was born.

We Karens moved through several grades. We were well-behaved, even humble (it was a Catholic grade school, after all) — mostly quiet, friendly and cheerful. None of us was a child of privilege, having grown up in a mostly working-class neighborhood.