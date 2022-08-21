Column: What's classified?

The FBI search of Mar-a-Lago for classified documents that shouldn’t have been there was accompanied by news reports of various levels of classification, including reports that there are some documents that are so sensitive that they are classified as sensitive compartmented information (SCI), a classification that is even higher than top secret. This brought back memories of the time I spent in the U.S. Navy more than 50 years ago as an intelligence officer who worked with SCI documents.

The SCI classification is reserved for documents and other information of crucial significance for our national security, the unauthorized release of which would do grave harm to our nation. Access to this material is limited to those who (a) have undergone a thorough background investigation, and (b) have a need to know the information in SCI protected material.

The latter merits a more detailed comment. Being SCI cleared does not automatically give one access to all SCI protected material. There must also be a job-related need to know the information included in this material. For example, even though I was SCI-cleared when I was on active duty, this did not give me access to information about propulsion systems for U.S. nuclear submarines. I had no need to know this information.

On the SCI level of classification there are many different compartments of highly classified information, each protected by a code word. Access to particular compartments is limited to those who have a need to know what is in a particular compartment and are cleared to have access to it.

The fact that the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago reportedly found SCI material is a matter of grave concern. It was not adequately protected in secure storage spaces. Nor is there a record of who all had access to it.

Between missions I co-authored a tech manual on the navy of an unfriendly country that was so highly classified that the classification itself was classified. I never saw the finished product because it went to the printer the day I was discharged from the Navy, which meant that I no longer had the security clearance necessary to access this material.

Is the classification system ever used to cover up things that shouldn’t be covered up? Unfortunately that is sometimes the case. While I was on active duty I had access to a World War II era report about the malfunctioning of cut-out cams that were supposed to prevent naval guns from firing if they could do damage to the superstructures of the ships on which they were mounted. The report, which was labeled “Secret,” included several photographs of the damage done to ships when the cut-out cams failed and naval guns fired a round through the superstructures of the ships on which they were mounted.

Perhaps there was a case to be made for saying that wartime release of this information would have adversely affected public morale. But 25 years after the war had ended, was there really a need to cover up this unflattering information? (This report is presumably no longer classified because during the Obama administration a number of old documents were declassified.)

In the world of intelligence, high priority is given to protecting the sources of classified information. It is for this reason that the Department of Justice is refusing to release the affidavit that accompanied the request for the search warrant that led to the discovery of highly classified material at Mar-a-Lago.

On the other hand, if information can be released without compromising the sources of the information, that is a different matter. Shortly after I was released from active duty, Time magazine ran a photo of a recently commissioned Soviet ship which I immediately recognized because it was a photo that we took on a mission that I was on. But because the Time article made no mention of who had taken the photo, it did not compromise our end of the operation.

In conclusion, I want to emphasize that (a) the presence of highly classified material at Mar-a-Lago is a very serious matter, and (b) the Department of Justice has followed appropriate procedures in securing the return of this material.