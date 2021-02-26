Column: What's the fair market value of a job?

You have the right to have a jury trial to determine what the "just compensation" is for your loss. And if the taking also diminishes the value of your property beyond the "just compensation" for the part actually taken, you are entitled to additional damages "to the remainder."

Assume that your house and lot had a fair cash market value of $500,000 before the government takes 30 feet of your lawn. Assume further that the fair cash market value of the parcel taken is $30,000. Finally, assume that competent appraisers determine that the fair cash market value of your home and the remaining portion of your lot after the take is $400,000.

Therefore, besides being paid $30,000 for the portion of the land actually taken, you would be entitled to an additional $70,000 for damages to the remainder.

There are even times when a property owner may be entitled to damages when no part of his property has been taken. Assume you own a gas station. You have ingress/egress to an adjacent highway. You lose that access when the government makes it "limited access." To get to your station, motorists now have to leave the highway three miles east of your station and use winding back roads to get there.

This reduces the fair cash market value of your property 75%. You are entitled to compensation.