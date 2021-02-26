Column: What's the fair market value of a job?

On his ﬁrst day in oﬃce, President Joe Biden revoked the permit to ﬁnish building the 1,700-mile Keystone Pipeline to carry oil from Alberta, Canada, to the Texas Gulf Coast. The Laborers’ International Union of North America condemned Biden's action. The union says Biden's executive order will destroy 1,000 existing and 10,000 new construction jobs.
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka agrees.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, has asked Biden to reconsider, and he has set out facts to show that pipelines "continue to be the safest mode to transport our oil and natural gas resources, and they support thousands of high-paying, American union jobs."
If Manchin is correct and the pipeline is the environmentally safest way to move oil and gas, it cannot honestly be regulated out of existence in the name of safety concerns.
But what remedy is available to Keystone workers whose jobs have been "taken" or destroyed by President Biden? How about eminent domain?
If the government takes your property for a public use it has to pay you "just compensation." The Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states "nor shall property be taken for public use without just compensation."
If you own a house and the government wants to build a new highway across your property, the government can take all or part of your property. This is known as the power of eminent domain. The government passes a law ﬁnding that it needs to take your property for a public purpose. But, then, it must pay you the "fair cash market value" for the whole, or for whatever portion of your property it takes.
You have the right to have a jury trial to determine what the "just compensation" is for your loss. And if the taking also diminishes the value of your property beyond the "just compensation" for the part actually taken, you are entitled to additional damages "to the remainder."
Assume that your house and lot had a fair cash market value of $500,000 before the government takes 30 feet of your lawn. Assume further that the fair cash market value of the parcel taken is $30,000. Finally, assume that competent appraisers determine that the fair cash market value of your home and the remaining portion of your lot after the take is $400,000.
Therefore, besides being paid $30,000 for the portion of the land actually taken, you would be entitled to an additional $70,000 for damages to the remainder.
There are even times when a property owner may be entitled to damages when no part of his property has been taken. Assume you own a gas station. You have ingress/egress to an adjacent highway. You lose that access when the government makes it "limited access." To get to your station, motorists now have to leave the highway three miles east of your station and use winding back roads to get there.
This reduces the fair cash market value of your property 75%. You are entitled to compensation.
From the above, it can be seen that the 5th Amendment aﬀords the landowner whose real property has been taken/damaged broad protections. But what if the property taken isn't "real estate?" The destruction of easements, leaseholds, or the taking/destruction of "personal property," including crops, franchise rights, patent rights and trade secrets, all require the payment of "just compensation." But does a citizen whose job is destroyed by the president's executive order have a compensable property right in his employment?
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt's labor secretary, Frances Perkins, thought so when she said that striking "workers had a property right to their jobs."
In 1975, the California Supreme Court said that public employees, who have attained regular status, "have a property right to their jobs."
So, assume that the State of Illinois decides it "needs" the John Deere Administrative Center for a new executive oﬃce suite for Gov. JB Pritzker. Clearly John Deere would be entitled to just compensation for the taking of its lands and building. But what if Deere relocates to China, and 2,000 of its employees permanently lose their employment? Would the employees be entitled to "just compensation" for the "taking" of their jobs for "public use?"
In 2005, Justice John Paul Stevens wrote in Kelo v. New London that "expropriation of private holdings as part of urban development is justified for the public purpose of increasing jobs and tax revenues."
I would suggest that when a president destroys thousands of jobs in an industry to "save the environment" and to create an unknown number of "high-paying green jobs," those jobs that are destroyed should be considered "property."
If eminent domain can be used for the "public purpose" of "increasing jobs" (as per Kelo), eminent domain should also be available to compensate workers when the government intentionally eliminates their jobs.
If the government wants to create a new group of workers, and destroy an older one, for the "beneﬁt of the larger community," the beneﬁtting community should compensate the workers who are being damaged. The purpose of eminent domain is to shift the burden of a public improvement from the person whose property is taken to the entire community for whose beneﬁt the public improvement is allegedly being made.
If the Laborers’ International Union is worthy of its name, it should bring a "reverse" eminent domain class action on behalf of its members whose jobs are being destroyed. It should test whether under the Constitution, "just compensation" must be paid when the government intentionally destroys those jobs for an alleged "public purpose," designed to beneﬁt the entire community.
I ﬁnd no precedents for such an action, but it's sure worth a try. There is nothing in the 5th Amendment that says "a man's job is not his property."
John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit judge and a regular columnist.