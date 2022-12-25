Column: What's your Nativity like?

If we were playing the game and describing a word used often at Christmas, I could describe my main one as: matte, white, exquisite, fragile, extensive, packaged carefully, wrapped in cotton, tissue, and wool. To help guessers who are not in my family, I would need to add: hand-made by my mother using Lladro molds in porcelain class, on display long after other Christmas decorations are packed away for the year, decorated with white lights and faux evergreen, complete with camels for each of the three kings and a cow with horns so delicate I suck my breath in each time I unwrap them. I’m sure you have deduced that I am describing a Nativity scene. Along with the treasure my mother made, I have a tiny creche which is just a stable with miniatures of Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus. It is part of my Christmas village and is usually placed next to my flagpole in the churchyard. One of my Nativity scenes is a wall plaque, another a tree ornament. Some are intricate and elegant, others are coarse, and crude made from clay, wood, or resin. My favorite Nativity scene isn’t mine. It belongs to my sister. In complete contrast to my divine porcelain pieces created by my mother, my sister has my parent’s original creche. The little clay figurines were purchased one by one from the dime store and brightly painted by my mother and father when they were newly married seventy years ago. The stable is formed of cardboard complete with a floor, a painted inside wall, and straw embedded in the roof. The angel is Pepto-Bismol pink, and the cow is an odd shade of purple. That set is the one that, with wide-eyed, innocent, child-like faith, we reverently arranged each year, with one of us making sure the kings were placed so they were arriving from the east. It is the set that shows we had parents who shared their faith with us from our very beginnings.