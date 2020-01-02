Column: When federal money runs out, local values fill the gap

The results speak for themselves.

From January 1, 2019 through December 20, 2019, 518 people sought shelter with HHSI. As a result of the assistance of a housing specialist, 217 persons or 48% were able to secure stable and healthy housing. And the average length of stay at the shelter was reduced from 35 days in 2017 and 2018 to only 26 days in 2019.

Now, almost one-half, as opposed to one-third, of HHSI participants are finding their own homes faster and experiencing homelessness for a briefer amount of time.

Local values and leadership are filling the gap and making a difference.

The federal government is right, the solution to homelessness is increasing affordable housing options in our local communities. Continuing to act upon our local values, we can bring relief to 70% of our Quad Cities neighbors who worry every day about the high cost of their housing. Looking to 2020, HHSI is pleased to be part of a growing movement across the Quad Cities’ public and private sectors to create the much-needed healthy and affordable housing so many in our community deserve and need.

Everyone is more likely to remain healthy, establish and sustain employment, do better in school, contribute to the overall well-being of our community, and restore healthy and loving relationships when we have a safe and healthy home.

Ashley Velez is the executive director of Humility Homes and Services, Inc., Davenport.

