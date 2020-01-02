Column: When federal money runs out, local values fill the gap

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, 70% of the Quad Cities’ households earning $36,150 and less annually are rent cost-burdened. This means literally thousands of Quad-City households are one medical bill, car repair, or other minor expense away from experiencing even more hardship — increased housing insecurity, the potential loss of their home or homelessness.
In 2015, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) determined bigger emergency homeless shelters are not the solution to ending homelessness. Instead, direct rental assistance and supportive housing programs like Rapid Rehousing and Permanent Supportive Housing offer more humane and cost-efficient solutions. While these programs offer the potential for longer-term housing stability, the short-term consequence meant less federal resources for existing services in shelters.
Humility Homes and Services, Inc., (HHSI) operates the Quad Cities’ only low barrier emergency shelter for upwards of 70 single adults on a daily basis. We agree, limiting the number and size of shelters and the amount of time one stays in the shelter is both the right thing to do and makes sense for the taxpayer. Each day HHSI is assisting hundreds of veterans, single adults, persons with multiple disabilities, families, and children transition from homelessness to finding and sustaining their own safe, healthy, and affordable home.
One of the services offered in our shelter that was cut by the federal government was housing specialist. A housing specialist assists shelter participants develop a housing plan to exit the shelter. They offer the participant an assortment of services including assessing mental and physical services they may need, uncovering barriers to housing, navigating rental agreements with landlords, and helping to put in place the resources necessary to sustain their housing. Housing specialists often reduce the amount of time a participant needs to remain in a shelter.
In 2017 and 2018, 538 and 503 people sought emergency shelter at the HHSI shelter, respectively. The federal cuts eliminated funding for the housing specialists both of those years. As a result, only 22% (2017) and 30% (2018) of the participants were able to find stable and supportive housing. Their average length of stay at the shelter was 35 days. Over two-thirds of the shelter participants exited the shelter to unknown and unstable housing — many were forced to return to the shelter.
Recognizing the problem, in December 2018, the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Services Region provided one-time funding to re-establish the housing specialists. As the grant period ended in September 2019, additional local sources were sought to ensure the services would continue without interruption. Those resources came from Davenport’s Community Development Block Grant fund, Rock Island County Mental Health, United Way of the Quad Cities, Amy Helpenstell Foundation, and Hubbell-Waterman Foundation.
The results speak for themselves.
From January 1, 2019 through December 20, 2019, 518 people sought shelter with HHSI. As a result of the assistance of a housing specialist, 217 persons or 48% were able to secure stable and healthy housing. And the average length of stay at the shelter was reduced from 35 days in 2017 and 2018 to only 26 days in 2019.
Now, almost one-half, as opposed to one-third, of HHSI participants are finding their own homes faster and experiencing homelessness for a briefer amount of time.
Local values and leadership are filling the gap and making a difference.
The federal government is right, the solution to homelessness is increasing affordable housing options in our local communities. Continuing to act upon our local values, we can bring relief to 70% of our Quad Cities neighbors who worry every day about the high cost of their housing. Looking to 2020, HHSI is pleased to be part of a growing movement across the Quad Cities’ public and private sectors to create the much-needed healthy and affordable housing so many in our community deserve and need.
Everyone is more likely to remain healthy, establish and sustain employment, do better in school, contribute to the overall well-being of our community, and restore healthy and loving relationships when we have a safe and healthy home.
Ashley Velez is the executive director of Humility Homes and Services, Inc., Davenport.