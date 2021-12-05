Column: When law and justice part

During my first term in the Illinois Senate, I was invited to join a four-person panel for an annual meeting of the Illinois Bar Association in Chicago. I forget the subject of the session, but I remember that it gave me a chance to speak my mind on the profession.

The burden of my talk was the sometimes stark contrast between law and justice. The law consists of a network of rules and regulations designed to maintain order in a society. They define a person’s rights and obligations, which are used to judge the right or wrong of contested behavior. Justice simply means fairness; giving a person what he or she deserves. The former does not always translate into the latter.

The recently-decided Kyle Rittenhouse case is a striking example of the divide. The jury found the young man innocent of all the charges against him, although there is no question that he killed two men and seriously injured another. The question of justice for those killings will be addressed later on in a civil proceeding.

If you recall, O.J. Simpson was declared innocent of murdering two people, but was found responsible for those same offenses in a later civil case. This could be the same fate for Rittenhouse, but it is not certain. In both cases, it is up to the jury.