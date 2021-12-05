Column: When law and justice part

During my first term in the Illinois Senate, I was invited to join a four-person panel for an annual meeting of the Illinois Bar Association in Chicago. I forget the subject of the session, but I remember that it gave me a chance to speak my mind on the profession.
The burden of my talk was the sometimes stark contrast between law and justice. The law consists of a network of rules and regulations designed to maintain order in a society. They define a person’s rights and obligations, which are used to judge the right or wrong of contested behavior. Justice simply means fairness; giving a person what he or she deserves. The former does not always translate into the latter.
The recently-decided Kyle Rittenhouse case is a striking example of the divide. The jury found the young man innocent of all the charges against him, although there is no question that he killed two men and seriously injured another. The question of justice for those killings will be addressed later on in a civil proceeding.
If you recall, O.J. Simpson was declared innocent of murdering two people, but was found responsible for those same offenses in a later civil case. This could be the same fate for Rittenhouse, but it is not certain. In both cases, it is up to the jury.
Our jury system has evolved over time. It began in Anglo-Saxon procedures, in which a person accused of wrongdoing could summon a number of friends to attest to his honesty. After the Norman conquest, county residents were brought to court to swear to land titles. Later, they were used to settle disputes.
Those early juries were "self-informing." They came to court knowing details of the matter at hand. By 1500, they were to settle matters based on evidence presented in court. It is a mark of open, democratic governments, based on common law, that everyday citizens have the power to make life-and-death decisions. In other countries, such decisions were left to judges or judicial tribunals.
In the history of English jurisprudence, there are examples of juries reaching independent decisions contrary to the wishes of royal or legal decrees. It was through those examples that ultimate power came to rest with "a jury of one’s peers." In the beginning, those peers were exclusively male and white. It has taken a long evolution to make them as diverse as contemporary society.
As the system developed and became more codified, it was decided that jurors should come to their task without prejudice or prior knowledge, in the hope that their judgments might be wholly objective. But they were free to render decisions which went beyond factual evidence.
One of the most famous cases in U.S. history is the 1735 trial against Peter Zenger, a newspaper publisher who was accused of sedition for criticizing the government. The jury was asked to decide only whether or not he had printed the articles. Zenger’s lawyer, Alexander Hamilton, asked the jury to "make use of their consciences and understandings" and acquit Zenger if what he had printed was not false. Zenger’s subsequent acquittal established freedom of the press in the colonies.
In the American Bar Association’s handbook on juries, this case is cited as "a first step in America’s long quest for freedom." They quote Gouverneur Morris’ claim that "The trial of Zenger in 1735 was the germ of American freedom, the morning star of that liberty which subsequently revolutionized America."
If you have seen Paul Newman’s movie, "The Verdict," you have witnessed the manner in which a defense attorney can turn a jury away from rigid limits of the law into a verdict which comes closer to a sense of justice. As he tells the jury, "Today, you are the law."
Which brings me back to my talk all those years ago. I told the attending lawyers that our acceptance of trials as a means of achieving justice has been eroded over time. We now see it as a contest between "hired guns," lawyers who put winning for their clients above a quest for true justice. That’s why, as in the Rittenhouse case, as President Biden said, we accept the outcome of a jury trial, but we sense that justice has not been done.
Having said that, it is hard to say what the proper outcome should have been. An immature young man gets caught up in the vigilantism sweeping the country and decides to have an adventure. He drives to Wisconsin, picks up a rifle that a friend had purchased previously for him (17 at the time, he was too young to do it himself) and, with his friend, sets out "to protect property" during a protest over the killing of a Black man. What could go wrong?
The prosecution clearly made mistakes. Some legal experts said the state charged too aggressively; then there were the clashes with the judge in the case. From jury selection to proceedings, the prosecution was no match for $2 million worth of defense lawyering. Rittenhouse’s testimony was the clincher. He has the soft features of a 14-year-old, and when I saw the footage of him weeping, I guessed that he might get away with being the victim rather than the offender.
So, it is over and soulless opportunists such as Tucker Carlson are ready to make a hero of this sad young man. Rep. Matt Gaetz, likely soon to be in court himself, offered to make him an intern. The flamboyant Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has nominated him for a Congressional Gold Medal. He has made the obligatory pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago. His burgeoning notoriety among wannabe revolutionaries will be more than the lad can resist. The mindless push toward another civil war continues.
When I finished my talk, there was applause, but no questions, no comments. There is no ready answer. Law and justice flow from the same desire for a just society, but it is often hard to get them to agree.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.