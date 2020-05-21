Column: When money isn't king

But while money can be decisive in down-ballot races, where candidates are buying every bit of exposure and interest in their campaigns, there is little evidence that those dollars pick presidents. Consider Mike Bloomberg. The former New York mayor essentially fired greenbacks from confetti cannons in pursuit of the Democratic nomination. Spending an incredible $1 billion on his roughly 100-day campaign — an average of some $10 million a day — proved an exercise in futility. For all the dough he deployed, Bloomberg could not even defeat a fellow former mayor who is still paying off student loans, Pete Buttigieg.

That's not an isolated case. Biden lagged in fundraising during the primaries, too - yet he is the nominee-in-waiting. In 2016, Hillary Clinton outspent then-candidate Trump by almost 2 to 1. The last presidential campaign in which money arguably delivered a knock-out blow was 20 years ago. George W. Bush, then the governor of Texas, deployed an army of "Pioneers" to vacuum up big contributions and scare away possible rivals. Even then, it was impossible to separate the power of the cash from the weight of the Bush family name.

As far back as 1980, John Connally of Texas — a good-looking fellow with a résumé as long as your arm — spent what was at the time a mountain of money, $12 million, on a campaign that won exactly one delegate.