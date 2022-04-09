Column: When to get a second booster?

There is clarity on neither the need for nor the proper timing of fourth doses of mRNA vaccines for the general population after the FDA’s advisory committee meeting on April 6. This is due to:

• A lack of consensus of how to define effectiveness of a second booster. We can use prevention of infection vs. symptomatic infection vs. severe infection as metrics and effectiveness will be different for each;

• Changes in the epidemic with falling cases in most the U.S. that change the risk of being exposed and have a major effect on the costs and risks vs. the benefits;

• Concerns about any long-term adverse impacts of repeated vaccination are hard to assess with only weeks of follow up from few studies;

• The duration of protection from a 4th shot is unknown. It is likely weeks to a few months that may be "wasted" during periods of low transmission and risk where we find ourselves now.

This is where I am at this point with regard to the otherwise healthy getting a 4th shot (people with very high risk are a topic for another day):

• What we know, based on the Israeli experience published April 7 in the New England Journal of Medicine, is that a 4th dose of the Pfizer vaccine provides significant protection against severe outcomes (e.g., hospitalization) from Omicron that is sustained to about 6-8 weeks (with follow up continuing). There was only a little protection against infection per se, and that waned rapidly.

• The Israeli 2nd booster campaign was undertaken when infection rates accelerated with the emergence of Omicron, and there were very high infection rates. This is not the current status of the U.S. pandemic.

• With low rates of infection, the number of individuals we need to boost is large compared to the number at risk for a bad outcome. Forecasting suggests we will remain at low levels into the fall, and it is likely that any benefit of another shot now could be gone by then. (Such forecasting assumes no nasty new variant appears during the spring and summer, which may not be true).

• Another consideration is that probably half or more of the U.S. population has had natural infection. The Israelis excluded those with prior infection from their study and it is reasonable to expect that another booster might have less benefit in those people at this early date after the titanic Omicron surge.

No recommendation came with the FDA authorization of a second booster, and anyway the agency is not responsible for such clinical recommendations—that’s CDC’s job. (I think FDA moved prematurely to authorize a fourth dose in the context of otherwise well people. Their rationale, to give options to an informed public and providers, is pretty weak in the absence of a clear medical reason). CDC has not announced plans to ask their Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to address the issue.

So, I am not enthusiastic about repeating the shot right now, especially for otherwise healthy people. I am personally waiting and will not be getting a 4th dose at this time.

Meanwhile, I am watching several data streams. The main ones are as follows:

• The status of the epidemic locally, regionally and nationally;

• Evolving evidence on the strength and durability of protection of the primary series and first boosters and of hybrid immunity (the combination of infection and vaccination);

• Estimates of the impact of further boosting on transmission from those with breakthrough infections;

• Evolution of variants and their responsiveness to current and coming vaccines, most especially for severe disease that I consider the right target for vaccine effectiveness;

• Evolving long term safety data after repeated dosing, most of which is very reassuring at this point, but which vocal activists are challenging with anecdotes of bad outcomes temporally associated with vaccination;

• The relative impact of boosting on risk while the availabilities of effective "non-vaccine" treatments increase like paxlovid, molnupiravir, and active monoclonal antibody prevention and therapy.

My guess is that I will more strongly consider a fourth dose for myself in the fall when I get my flu shot.

Our first priority is up-to-date vaccination (e.g., three doses of an mRNA vaccine) for those who are not immunized. While I understand that many otherwise healthy folks will opt to get boosted again and many docs will accede to their requests, the status of the epidemic and early understanding of the issues I raise above are making me wait. Talk to your provider about your risk level and pay attention to local COVID activity.

Dr. Louis M. Katz is an infectious disease physician and medical director of the Scott County Health Department. His opinions are his and do not necessarily reflect those of the health department.

