Column: Where are Feds turning in ComEd probe?

Through a spokesperson, Madigan has said he is innocent of wrongdoing. And he has not been charged with a crime.

That said, it would appear that Madigan is the target of federal prosecutors. And this is why questions have been percolating through Springfield as to whether prosecutors will seek Mapes’ cooperation in pursuing a case against Madigan.

When George Ryan went to prison, it was after his former chief of staff, Scott Fawell, testified against him. When Rod Blagojevich was locked up, it was after his chief of staff Bradley Tusk testified against him.

So, it’s no stretch to assume the feds may be hoping for some cooperation from Mapes or one of Madigan’s other confidants.

"Madigan plays it pretty close to the vest," Fawell said. "He only has a few people who he tells what he is thinking and Mapes was one of them. I anticipate the feds are going to put pressure on him to see if they can get him to talk. The thing is when you are chief of staff, you’re the go-to guy to get things done."

Fawell, who was sentenced to more than six years in prison on corruption charges, said the pressure to testify is enormous.