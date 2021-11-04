Column: Where John Deere calls home

As we launch a new brand for our region, in partnership with Visit Quad Cities, we asked what makes the QC special – and Quad Citizens always say John Deere is at the top of the list.

Why? Having a Fortune 100 company in the QC is important to our region for a variety of reasons, including growing our economy, providing great jobs that help build families and strengthen our community.

As home to 16 facilities throughout the QC with 7,300 employees, John Deere has a big impact on our region. There is a significant direct economic impact from the wages employees earn and then spend locally, keeping dollars in the QC. Over the years, Deere has invested billions of dollars in its facilities. In addition, John Deere partners with nearly 600 suppliers in the Quad Cities region and invests more $750 million annually with these businesses.

We’re proud of the products made by John Deere that are shipped all over the world, made by a workforce that is admired throughout the U.S. As manufacturing jobs have declined throughout the U.S., John Deere has bucked that trend and increased production workers, benefiting the QC.