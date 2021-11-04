Column: Where John Deere calls home

As we launch a new brand for our region, in partnership with Visit Quad Cities, we asked what makes the QC special – and Quad Citizens always say John Deere is at the top of the list.
Why? Having a Fortune 100 company in the QC is important to our region for a variety of reasons, including growing our economy, providing great jobs that help build families and strengthen our community.
As home to 16 facilities throughout the QC with 7,300 employees, John Deere has a big impact on our region. There is a significant direct economic impact from the wages employees earn and then spend locally, keeping dollars in the QC. Over the years, Deere has invested billions of dollars in its facilities. In addition, John Deere partners with nearly 600 suppliers in the Quad Cities region and invests more $750 million annually with these businesses.
We’re proud of the products made by John Deere that are shipped all over the world, made by a workforce that is admired throughout the U.S. As manufacturing jobs have declined throughout the U.S., John Deere has bucked that trend and increased production workers, benefiting the QC.
Beyond that, John Deere is a leading corporate citizen at the highest level. John Deere and its employees are very generous, giving funds and volunteering more than any other company in our region. The examples are endless on the good John Deere and its employees have contributed to the QC. For the Quad-Cities Chamber, John Deere is investing in efforts to grow our talent pipeline, which is essential to growing our economy.
John Deere leads the way in the QC. We’re grateful it’s where John Deere calls home.
As John C. May, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Deere & Co. concluded his keynote address at this year’s Chamber’s annual meeting he said, "The Quad Cities is a very important part of John Deere’s past, and it’s a very important part of John Deere’s future." We couldn’t agree more.
Paul Rumler is president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber.