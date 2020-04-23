Column: Where our gratitude belongs in the COVID-19 fight

Lately, my phone is not ringing as much. When it does, I know the situation will be very serious. Recently, I was told, "I have a trauma patient with an injury to the heart" and, "I have a heart attack patient with critical blockages who needs heart surgery immediately."
Both of these people had successful surgeries and have been discharged home. Emergency heart surgery can be stressful in regular times, but there is an added element of stress within this current pandemic. Heart surgery is a big production, needing many to work closely together for hours on end.
Around the world we have seen countless healthcare providers get sick and many succumb to this virus. We are all human and there is always the fear of getting the virus, especially for health care workers who are risking their own lives to save the lives of others. This fear is in the minds of many. I have a family with young children, as do many of our nurses and other healthcare workers. During this time, one thing that has struck me is that not one staff member has shown any hesitation in taking care of our patients. I have witnessed nurses in our hospital work tirelessly in, quite frankly, stressful circumstances, both emotionally and physically. There is no doubt having adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) decreases this stress significantly.
The Quad Cities community has rallied to support our local health care institutions. From large corporations to individual citizens, we have received an outpouring of support. The delivery of PPE has been much appreciated. This current pandemic can only be overcome with everyone’s involvement, support and help.
Regardless of this pandemic, people will continue to suffer from heart attacks, traumas, strokes, and other emergencies and will rely on our hospitals to provide care. These supplies help us take care of all our patients, virus or not.
Being a cardiac surgeon is very humbling, yet immensely gratifying. I have been in the Quad Cities for 10 years, and I perform heart surgery at Trinity Medical Center.
Over the years many patients and families have expressed their appreciation to me in various forms. A few years ago, despite our best efforts, a patient passed away in the ICU. During the final moments of her life, her family, clergy and staff were at her bedside praying. After she passed away, the immediate action of her children was to approach me, hug me and offer me condolences. They said, "she was our mother, and this is a great loss for us. However, we know that you treated her like your own mother, and this must be a great loss for you". In fact, they sent me flowers a few days later. I cannot express the emotions that go along with that magnitude of kindness and sincerity.
Recently, I received a letter from a patient that I operated on 10 years ago. He is now 91 years old and thanked me for another 10 years (and going) of life. Though the expressions of gratitude are often directed at me, in reality they are for the entire team. I cannot perform heart surgery alone, and as such, cannot alone accept all the good wishes.
In line with my 91-year-old patient who sent a letter of thanks, this is my letter of thanks. Thank you to the retirees who are sewing face masks at home and donating them to the hospital. Thank you to the community members with 3D printers who have made face shields and donated them to the hospital. Thank you to the Quad Cities community in general for the donated N95 masks, gloves and gowns. But a special thank you to all involved in patient care. Thank you to the many physicians who have been at the forefront, including our emergency room doctors, anesthesiologists, trauma surgeons, critical care physicians and cardiologists. Thank you to our respiratory therapists and patient care technicians. Thank you to the dietary aides, physical therapists and X-ray technicians. Thank you to the hospital cleaning staff and the maintenance crew. And a heartfelt thank you to our nurses for all they do. William Osler, who some have described as the father of modern medicine, said, "the trained nurse has become one of the great blessings of humanity, taking a place beside the physician and the priest".
We are much better because of you all.
Alyas Chaudhry, MD, of Bettendorf, is a cardiac surgeon at Cardiac Surgery Associates, which provides cardiac surgery services to UnityPoint Health Trinity.
