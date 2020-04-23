Column: Where our gratitude belongs in the COVID-19 fight

In line with my 91-year-old patient who sent a letter of thanks, this is my letter of thanks. Thank you to the retirees who are sewing face masks at home and donating them to the hospital. Thank you to the community members with 3D printers who have made face shields and donated them to the hospital. Thank you to the Quad Cities community in general for the donated N95 masks, gloves and gowns. But a special thank you to all involved in patient care. Thank you to the many physicians who have been at the forefront, including our emergency room doctors, anesthesiologists, trauma surgeons, critical care physicians and cardiologists. Thank you to our respiratory therapists and patient care technicians. Thank you to the dietary aides, physical therapists and X-ray technicians. Thank you to the hospital cleaning staff and the maintenance crew. And a heartfelt thank you to our nurses for all they do. William Osler, who some have described as the father of modern medicine, said, "the trained nurse has become one of the great blessings of humanity, taking a place beside the physician and the priest".