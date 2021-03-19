Column: Who are you rooting for?

It’s rare that anything comes out of Washington, D.C., that truly moves the needle; that makes change around more than just the edges of a problem.

So when analysts say the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan would cut child poverty in half, you sit up and take notice. (The analysis was done by the Urban Institute).

If it happens, this would mean roughly 7,000 kids in the Quad-Cities will be moved above the poverty line. And that's using data collected before the pandemic.

We in this country hear every day how people are struggling, especially since the pandemic started. Yet, with one piece of legislation, instead of 1 out of every 7 children living in poverty in the Quad-Cities, it would be 1 in 14.

That’s not a complete victory, but when was the last time you heard of a new federal law having this kind of impact?

That’s 7,000 kids in the Quad-Cities who will have their lives measurably altered for the better – all because Americans, acting through their government, decided to make it so.

You’re going to hear a lot about the American Rescue Plan.