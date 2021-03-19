Column: Who are you rooting for?

It’s rare that anything comes out of Washington, D.C., that truly moves the needle; that makes change around more than just the edges of a problem.
So when analysts say the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan would cut child poverty in half, you sit up and take notice. (The analysis was done by the Urban Institute).
If it happens, this would mean roughly 7,000 kids in the Quad-Cities will be moved above the poverty line. And that's using data collected before the pandemic.
We in this country hear every day how people are struggling, especially since the pandemic started. Yet, with one piece of legislation, instead of 1 out of every 7 children living in poverty in the Quad-Cities, it would be 1 in 14.
That’s not a complete victory, but when was the last time you heard of a new federal law having this kind of impact?
That’s 7,000 kids in the Quad-Cities who will have their lives measurably altered for the better – all because Americans, acting through their government, decided to make it so.
You’re going to hear a lot about the American Rescue Plan.
Much of the attention now is on the $1,400 checks going out to individual Americans making up to $75,000 per year ($150,000 for couples). But the expansion of Earned Income Tax Credit, financial assistance for people making too much for Obamacare subsidies, as well as other provisions, are some of the most expansive policies the government has approved in decades to help working people down the income scale.
Naturally, congressional Republicans opposed it
U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, along with Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, all voted against the measure, and they are already working to sand the harsh edges off their opposition.
Some Republicans are predictably wringing their hands about the law’s impact on the deficit, which is what they always do when a Democrat is president. When a Republican is president they give their hands a break and feed at the trough.
The way the language-mavens have put it, the relief in the American Rescue Plan isn’t sufficiently "targeted."
You have to ask, where was the Republicans’ concern for the deficit, or for targeting, when they voted for a 2017 tax cut costing $1.5 trillion over 10 years that was so poorly targeted that it shoveled an average of $51,140 toward Americans in the top 1% of the income scale. The typical American family got less than $1,000.
The other day Ernst said she’s heard from people in Iowa wondering what they’ll do with their $1,400 checks from the Biden plan.
I don’t doubt there are some in that situation. But a great many people do need the money, and they’ll put it to use raising up our economy.
How many in the top 1% actually needed the $51,000 checks Republicans sent their way four years ago?
Where was the concern about targeting then?
Supporters of that tax cut will argue the money belonged to the rich to begin with. But did it? The U.S. government typically loses $500 billion per year to people who don’t pay what they legitimately owe in taxes — and there is ample evidence the rich are better at exploiting tax loopholes than those down the income scale.
It’s clear this country needs to get its debt under control. Some on the left are dismissing such concerns, and I believe that’s a mistake. But ask yourself this: If Republicans controlled Congress, would they hesitate for a moment to pass another big tax cut like they did in 2017, when the debt was already huge and the country was in the midst of an economic expansion?
Of course they wouldn’t. Yet, for some reason, providing the money to get 7,000 Quad-City kids out of poverty is considered wasteful. (It is true Sen. Mitt Romney proposed a plan to help with child poverty, but he’s a rarity in the GOP caucus).
More typical of Republican thinking is this: In Des Moines, lawmakers are worried they won’t get to shovel more money to the well-off in the form of state tax cuts because the new federal stimulus plan’s funding for state and local governments has strings attached to prevent the money from being used for more "targeted" GOP tax cuts.
Right now, the American Rescue Plan is popular. A poll recently said about 7 in 10 Americans approve. But Republicans have only just begun to work it over. They did a pretty good job damaging Obamacare, politically and in terms of policy.
President Biden is determined not to let them do it again. In addition, the provisions aimed at helping the poor and working class are temporary, so it will take Democratic majorities to extend them. Which means Democrats, too, will make it a campaign issue in 2022.
I’ve been around politics too long to predict the outcome of next year's congressional races. But I know who I hope will win: Those 7,000 kids.
Ed Tibbetts is the editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.