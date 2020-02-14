Column: Who gets to tell what stories?

And what role do good intentions play? What does it mean if one does the right thing, badly?

Consider "Small Great Things," a novel of racial conflict by Jodi Picoult, who is white. I liked the book, but the black protagonist felt, as Roxane Gay put it, "clinical, overarticulated" — a character more researched than felt. Yet given the degree to which white people — even well-meaning ones — resist grappling the conundrums of race, I gave Picoult points just for making the effort to imagine herself into an African-American life.

Some day, I may try to imagine myself into a Polish Jewish one. If I fail, I'll take my lumps willingly. Because that failure would come in the act of trying to draw the through line between someone else's humanity and my own.

And that's what art is for.

